Los Angeles, CA

US News and World Report

Oscar-Winner Paul Haggis Ordered to Pay $7.5 Million in Civil Rape Case

(Reuters) -A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said. The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial...
MANHATTAN, NY
People

Netflix Documentary Looks at Vanessa Guillen's Murder — and Family's Fight for Answers from Military

I Am Vanessa Guillen premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix It has been more than two years since the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen garnered international attention amid revelations she had been sexually harassed before her death. On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary, I Am Vanessa Guillen, which follows her family's fight for answers and reform — a journey that took them to Congress and the Oval Office and spurred the passage of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, which revamped the way sexual harassment...
FORT HOOD, TX
US News and World Report

Weinstein Defense Challenges Accuser Siebel Newsom as Some Charges Dropped

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An attorney for Harvey Weinstein challenged accusations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday at his Los Angeles rape trial, and a judge dismissed some of the charges against the once-powerful film producer. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

More Than 130 People and Organizations Voiced Support for Amber Heard in an Open Letter

Amber Heard is receiving an outpouring of public support. Nearly six months after losing a highly publicized defamation suit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, more than 130 people and organizations specializing in women’s rights advocacy, domestic violence, and sexual assault awareness have signed an open letter of support for Heard. Among them were feminist icon Gloria Steinem, the National Organization for Women, the National Women’s Law Center, Equality Now, and the Women’s March Foundation.
GMA

More than 130 feminist groups sign an open letter to Amber Heard

More than 130 feminist leaders, including Gloria Steinem and Women's March Action, released an open letter in support of Amber Heard, five months after the verdict in the defamation case between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp. "​​We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her....
POZ

Together Again to Stop HIV

Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

