A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles...
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Church of Scientology is on opposite ends of two celebrity rape cases in L.A., New York
The trials of 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson and 'Crash' director Paul Haggis on either coast have moved Scientology into the spotlight.
US News and World Report
Oscar-Winner Paul Haggis Ordered to Pay $7.5 Million in Civil Rape Case
(Reuters) -A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said. The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial...
Anne Heche's estate is being sued for $2 million by the woman who was renting the house she crashed into
Lynne Mishele is suing Anne Heche's estate for $2 million in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress," and "trespass."
Netflix Documentary Looks at Vanessa Guillen's Murder — and Family's Fight for Answers from Military
I Am Vanessa Guillen premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix It has been more than two years since the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen garnered international attention amid revelations she had been sexually harassed before her death. On Nov. 17, Netflix will release a documentary, I Am Vanessa Guillen, which follows her family's fight for answers and reform — a journey that took them to Congress and the Oval Office and spurred the passage of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act, which revamped the way sexual harassment...
Weinstein trial: defense demands graphic details from Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accuser faced a grueling cross-examination on Tuesday, as Weinstein’s defense attorney hammered her on details, casting doubt on her memory and demanding clarification on the most graphic details of the alleged rape. It was the second day of testimony from Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a...
'She Said' a methodical, powerful recounting of Weinstein investigation
When the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against super-producer Harvey Weinstein were published in The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017, it hit Hollywood like a bomb.
AOL Corp
Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings. Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los...
US News and World Report
Weinstein Defense Challenges Accuser Siebel Newsom as Some Charges Dropped
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An attorney for Harvey Weinstein challenged accusations by documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday at his Los Angeles rape trial, and a judge dismissed some of the charges against the once-powerful film producer. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years...
More Than 130 People and Organizations Voiced Support for Amber Heard in an Open Letter
Amber Heard is receiving an outpouring of public support. Nearly six months after losing a highly publicized defamation suit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, more than 130 people and organizations specializing in women’s rights advocacy, domestic violence, and sexual assault awareness have signed an open letter of support for Heard. Among them were feminist icon Gloria Steinem, the National Organization for Women, the National Women’s Law Center, Equality Now, and the Women’s March Foundation.
More than 130 feminist groups sign an open letter to Amber Heard
More than 130 feminist leaders, including Gloria Steinem and Women's March Action, released an open letter in support of Amber Heard, five months after the verdict in the defamation case between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp. "We condemn the public shaming of Amber Heard and join in support of her....
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
