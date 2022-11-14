Read full article on original website
Is Donald Trump going to announce a 2024 run for president today?
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last...
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
Tuberville sticking with Trump: ‘He doesn’t have to learn the ropes’
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is sticking with former President Donald Trump in 2024, despite recent calls from some within the GOP for the political party to nominate a different candidate. “You know what you’re getting with President Trump,” said Tuberville, speaking to AL.com from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. “He...
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two searing scenes of Nancy Pelosi confronting the violent extremism that spilled into the open late in her storied political career. In one, she’s uncharacteristically shaken in a TV interview as she recounts the brutal attack on her husband. In the other, the...
Randall Woodfin slams Rep. Pete Sessions for comparing selling legal marijuana to slavery: ‘Offensive and flagrant’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called out a Texas congressman who compared selling legal marijuana to slavery during a congressional hearing Tuesday morning where Woodfin testified before a House subcommittee. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said during the hearing that selling legal marijuana “is not the pretty opportunity presented today” at the...
Alabama should legalize recreational marijuana, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells Congress: ‘Too high a toll’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin testified before a Congressional subcommittee on Tuesday morning on the issue of cannabis legalization and touted his 23,000 pardons for marijuana crimes. “I’ve taken action on this issue by using my pardon power to pardon over 23,000 individuals charged with possession of cannabis in the city...
Sen. Richard Shelby on Trump: An ‘interesting guy’ but ‘different’
Retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby said while he believes Republicans have a good shot at the presidency in 2024, it could be with someone other than former President Donald Trump. “I think in 2024, if the Republicans get a good candidate … we’ll have a good shot at the presidency,”...
Sen. Shelby says he won’t support legislation enshrining same-sex marriage nationwide
Retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby says he does not plan to support legislation that enshrines same-sex marriage into federal law. “Senator Shelby has a traditional view of marriage,” said Shelby spokeswoman Blair Taylor on Tuesday. “He believes that is a sacred union between one man and one woman. He does not plan to support the measure.”
All the single ladies are to blame for GOP’s electoral dysfunction
Talk to the hand: All the single ladies just sent a midterm message to MAGA Republicans, election deniers, conspiracy theorists and the rogue Supreme Court. Fox News host Jesse Watters discovered another terrible problem: It’s bad enough that all those liberal single women vote, but they’re also working as teachers and poisoning the minds of our impressionable children.
Alabama organizations ask Tommy Tuberville, Richard Shelby to revisit child tax credit
A group of 52 organizations is calling on Alabama’s Republican Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby to expand the Child Tax Credit in the year end budget legislation. The organizations said in a letter sent to the lawmakers Tuesday that the monthly payments cut the United States child poverty rate in half and would support 350,000 Alabama children.
