Georgia State

Randall Woodfin slams Rep. Pete Sessions for comparing selling legal marijuana to slavery: ‘Offensive and flagrant’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called out a Texas congressman who compared selling legal marijuana to slavery during a congressional hearing Tuesday morning where Woodfin testified before a House subcommittee. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said during the hearing that selling legal marijuana “is not the pretty opportunity presented today” at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
All the single ladies are to blame for GOP’s electoral dysfunction

Talk to the hand: All the single ladies just sent a midterm message to MAGA Republicans, election deniers, conspiracy theorists and the rogue Supreme Court. Fox News host Jesse Watters discovered another terrible problem: It’s bad enough that all those liberal single women vote, but they’re also working as teachers and poisoning the minds of our impressionable children.
ALABAMA STATE
