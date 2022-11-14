ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m.

“The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols,” said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. “Everyone was wearing their life jackets and contacted us with their VHF-FM radio on Channel 16.”

