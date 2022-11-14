Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
Fugitive arrested in connection with murder that was broadcast live on Facebook
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting that was broadcast on Facebook Live has been arrested and arraigned. Coreyon Joseph Brown was arraigned Nov. 8 after being on the run for four months in connection with the conspired murder of Terrell Smith, court records show.
Warren police: 2 family members arrested after road rage incident, assault of police officers
A case of road rage on Wednesday ended with two family members in custody. A 36-year-old Warren woman and a 30-year-old Woodhaven woman were both arrested after the incident, which unfolded around 2 p.m. in Warren on Wednesday.
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
nbc24.com
Toledo Police Department releases footage of double homicide suspect shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Friday morning confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a double homicide suspect. According to TPD, 24-year-old Prince Jones was suspected of shooting and killing 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malina Moore on...
2 arrested in man’s overdose death in Vermilion
A Lorain County prosecutor held a press conference Tuesday about the indictments of two suspects connected to an overdose death.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting from Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz showed the police body and dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting early last Friday. The person shot and killed by police was 24-year-old Prince Jones. Police claimed Jones was responsible...
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
Coroner: Homicide suspect killed by Ohio police shot 7 times
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner says an armed double homicide suspect shot and killed by police officers in Toledo had seven gunshot wounds. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said 24-year-old Prince Jones had abdominal and chest wounds and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Saturday, The (Toledo) Blade reported. […]
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
13abc.com
TPD releases body cam footage in police shooting of double homicide suspect
Walleye tradition is back after taking a pause during covid. The Toledo walleye played against their sled hockey team for a charity game.
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
13abc.com
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
nbc24.com
Woman dies after being hit by gunshot fired into South Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on the 400 block of Baden Street. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot there around 3 a.m. On scene they found 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson with a...
WTOL-TV
TPD to hold press conference today
Madelyne Watkins tell us everything we know in an officer-involved shooting that took place on Nov. 10. Toledo Police will hold a press conference today.
School staff members fired for misconduct involving students with special needs
Disturbing allegations of abusive behavior have cost three school staff members their jobs. A criminal investigation is also underway by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 6