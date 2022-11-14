ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Coroner: Homicide suspect killed by Ohio police shot 7 times

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner says an armed double homicide suspect shot and killed by police officers in Toledo had seven gunshot wounds. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, said 24-year-old Prince Jones had abdominal and chest wounds and ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Saturday, The (Toledo) Blade reported. […]
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Woman dies after being hit by gunshot fired into South Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on the 400 block of Baden Street. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot there around 3 a.m. On scene they found 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson with a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

TPD to hold press conference today

Madelyne Watkins tell us everything we know in an officer-involved shooting that took place on Nov. 10. Toledo Police will hold a press conference today.
TOLEDO, OH

