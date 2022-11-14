ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Grammy-winning band makes stop in Milwaukee following latest nomination

MILWAUKEE — Fresh of off their fourth Grammy nomination, with one win already in the books, The Infamous Stringdusters stopped in Milwaukee while touring their new album, “Toward the Fray.”. The band recently received a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “It’s incredible,” band...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Broadway tours in Wisconsin delay ticket sales after Taylor Swift presale

WISCONSIN — Taylor Swift broke the internet. Well, she at least delayed ticket sales for other performing arts events around Wisconsin. Ticketmaster said that there has been “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale.” The Capital One sale was rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.
APPLETON, WI

