Georgia State

Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes

Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for Alabama to execute an inmate convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Justices lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing the state to proceed with the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. The order came down about 90 minutes before the state’s midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Smith had raised concerns about problems with venous access at the state’s last two scheduled lethal injections as he sought a last-minute reprieve. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men who were each paid $1,000 to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance.
US Home Births During 2021 Reached Highest Level in 30 Years: CDC

U.S. home births increased slightly in the pandemic’s second year, rising to the highest level in decades, according to a government report published Thursday. Among almost 4 million births in 2021, nearly 52,000 occurred at home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed. That's up about 12% from 2020, following a 22% rise from 2019 to 2020.
Judge Overturns Georgia's Ban on Abortion Around 6 Weeks

A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took effect immediately...
