KTVZ
What a Republican-controlled House could mean for Silicon Valley
With Republicans projected to take control of the House as a result of the midterm elections, tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Meta, who’ve been in the crosshairs of Democrats in recent years, are soon set to face a very different — but no less hostile — political climate in Washington.
North Korea fires long-range missile landing near Japan, draws condemnation
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
KTVZ
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.” The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week.
KTVZ
What HR workers make in 18 major industries
Chances are that at some point in your career, you’ve interacted with someone in human resources. When a company needs to hire the perfect person for the job, handle an employee’s questions about pay, develop onboarding training for new hires, implement an employee well-being program, or consult on benefits packages, they typically look to their human resources professionals. HR professionals are responsible for a range of tasks that are essential for communicating between the company’s administration and employees.
War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies Friday in Bangkok, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters, and Japan said the weapon may have the range to strike anywhere in the United States. North Korea is under U.N. sanctions for past weapons displays but has not faced fresh sanctions this year because U.S. attempts were opposed by China and Russia in the Security Council. U.S. officials said Vice President Kamala Harris would meet with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada to discuss the missile launch, the latest of many such provocations by North Korea that raise the risks of conflict. “Geopolitical tensions are detracting from peace and stability and undermining the rules based international order, which we all agree are essential,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told fellow leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum who began a two-day summit Friday.
KTVZ
As Ebola outbreak grows in Uganda, US ramps up preparedness plans
Uganda has been struggling with an Ebola outbreak for months, and although there have been no suspected or probable Ebola cases identified in the United States, federal and local health officials are working together to prepare for the possibility that the virus will spread across the Atlantic. The US Centers...
KTVZ
Anger on the front lines and anxiety at home as Russia’s mobilization is mired in problems
Russia’s first mobilization since World War II may be complete, but the deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines — and back home. With the Russian government touting that at least 50,000 of the recently drafted...
KTVZ
Ivanka Trump says she does not ‘plan to be involved in politics’ following father’s campaign announcement
CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, WEAR, TWITTER, @JOEBIDEN, RMG NEWS, RISE IMAGES, ABC NEWS, WPTV, Twitter/@JoeBiden, RMG News/Rise Images. Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn’t plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump’s campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.
Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours
The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 Term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday. Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
Cop27: EU agrees to finance fund for poorer countries – live
The European Union has backed a loss and damage fund, one of the key demands of developing countries at the climate talks
Elections 2022: We learned that common sense beats extremism | Opinion
It may be weeks before we have the final seat count in the House, but, regardless, the broader lessons from this historic election are clear as day. Red ripple: First, there was no red wave — or even a ripple. In district after district, common-sense moderation and sanity won out over extremism and Trumpism. Overall, voters decided they didn’t want more far-right obstructionists in Congress — they sought out Democratic problem solvers willing to work with both sides to get stuff done for their families. They backed candidates who talked up the possibilities for our country, celebrated our great diversity and leaned into optimism — not those who peddled hate, division and despair. And they made clear that they’re sick of the dysfunction and chaos.
Take Five: Black Friday test
(Reuters) - The most important day for U.S. retailers is here and questions are rife on whether king dollar is set to lose its crown. Global purchasing managers data will shine a light on the health of the world economy, while Beijing could step up some of its promised support.
KTVZ
North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in ‘brazen violation’ of UN resolutions
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, condemned as a “brazen violation” of UN resolutions by the US and its allies. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the...
KTVZ
6 takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence’s CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence...
KTVZ
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi has already used the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok...
KTVZ
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
