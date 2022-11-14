Brandi Glanville Celebrates 50th Birthday In Plunging Pink Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Image Credit: HEDO / BACKGRID

Brandi Glanville celebrated her 50th birthday a bit early over the weekend! The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose actual birthday is on Nov. 16, put on a hot pink bustier miniskirt and went out to dinner with some friends at Los Angeles’ LAVO on Nov. 12.

As you can see in the photos above and below, Brandi rocked transparent heels, and accessorized her look with dark mascara, a bright pink lip (to match her outfit, of course), snowflake earrings, and a deeper pink clutch. Brandi was also joined by her good friend, Kristen Taekman, 45, who starred in the sixth and seventh seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, so we have a feeling she had a really good time.

Brandi may also have had more than just her birthday to celebrate over the weekend. Recently, there’s been quite a bit of speculation about Brandi returning to RHOBH. Brandi starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2011 to 2016, and her four-season run on the hit Bravo show was pretty wild. So much so that her presence has been felt on the show ever since her official departure. Especially during Season 10, when she claimed to have had a sexual affair with then-cast member Denise Richards, 51.

Brandi, who was married to actor Eddie Cibrian until he left her for LeAnn Rimes in 2009, also starred in Season 2 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip, and quickly became a fan-favorite amongst the cast, so like we said, she has a lot to be celebrating. And what better way to do it than in a sheer skirt of pink chiffon ruffles!