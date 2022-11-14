Read full article on original website
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
Mostly Sunny for Tuesday; Arctic Front Coming Wednesday Night
Snow showers ending early this morning for a mostly sunny, but chilly day according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. There could be some isolated showers across the far north tonight. An Arctic Front will move in Wednesday evening bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 20s for Dubois, Jeffrey City and Worland, and in the low 30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Tonight’s lows in the teens cross the region.
Riverton PD Sends the Most Inmates to Detention Center
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Fort Washakie man sentenced for assault by strangulation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Fort Washakie man has been sentenced in federal court for assault by strangulation. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Reland Leonard-Hiwalker, aka Reland Ferris, 37, was sentenced on Oct. 19 by Judge Alan B. Johnson in Wyoming Federal Court. Leonard-Hiwalker was sentenced...
