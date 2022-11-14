ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The two-year-old child later died from the injury.

According to police, an autopsy was performed by the Knox County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, November 10.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

FOX59

Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead in Clay County house fire

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

3-month-old baby, 3-year-old child die in Clay County mobile home fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Coroner Nick French. Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, lived in a mobile home at Northview County Estates in the 3800 block of West State Road 340. That’s about a mile east of Brazil near Northview High School.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
vincennespbs.org

Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County

Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois

CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street

A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Fire breaks out at Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Two arrests made after traffic stop in Sullivan

Indiana State Police made two arrests in Sullivan County for possession of meth and other charges. 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer and 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury were both arrested. On Monday, Nov. 14th, at 5:30 pm, ISP Tropper William Clark stopped a vehicle on SR 54 near Section Street in Sullivan for speeding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Five Arrested In Warrick County During Drug Roundup

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement, secured six arrest warrants and conducted a roundup last week, after receiving a report of robbery and criminal confinement. This happened at a residence on Epworth Road last month. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm and...
wamwamfm.com

Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire

An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
ODON, IN
