Escondido, CA

NBC San Diego

Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY

November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

One Dead After Vehicle Overturns Near University City

One person died when a vehicle overturned Thursday near University City. The crash was reported just before 9:20 a.m. near Eastgate Mall and Towne Center Drive, according to the San Diego Fire Department. A woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the fire department reported. One person...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County

JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World

Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
SAN DIEGO, CA

