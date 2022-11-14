Read full article on original website
Man arrested after home burglary in North County
A man suspected of breaking into a home Tuesday in the Vista area was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Victim of fatal shooting in Chollas View identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
Teen fatally stabbed at Chula Vista house party identified
The hunt is on for the person responsible in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old student from Valhalla High School.
SDPD: 2 found dead in Hilton hotel room in possible murder-suicide
Two people were found dead inside a room at a Hilton hotel on Harbor Island Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police said.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with CBP vehicle
A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he collided with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in San Ysidro, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD
San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
eastcountymagazine.org
MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY
November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
Reported Home Invasion Leads to SWAT Standoff in University Heights
A home invasion armed robbery in University Heights led to a daylong SWAT standoff Monday after one of the suspected perpetrators eluded officers, possibly by holing up in a home in the neighborhood. The robbery in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street was reported at about 8:30 a.m., according to...
1 killed in shooting that prompted SWAT standoff
A person was killed in a shooting that prompted a police standoff Monday in the Chollas View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.
One Dead After Vehicle Overturns Near University City
One person died when a vehicle overturned Thursday near University City. The crash was reported just before 9:20 a.m. near Eastgate Mall and Towne Center Drive, according to the San Diego Fire Department. A woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the fire department reported. One person...
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard
A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
Man who engaged in shootout with Harbor Police sentenced for attempted murder
A man who was convicted of attempted murder and other charges last month has been sentenced to prison for engaging in a police shootout, said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
Mother makes appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista party
Mother makes emotional appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party; victim is Valhalla High senior
californiaexaminer.net
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Accused of Having 23 Guns, 1,000 Doses of Acid, 3 Kilos of Coke and $50K in Cash Enters Plea
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was in court in downtown San Diego on Monday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty on 15 felony counts.
iheart.com
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
Valley Roadrunner
Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World
Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
