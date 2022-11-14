Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
NBA roundup: Royce O’Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
Royce O’Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
After short reset, Lakers look to keep it going vs. Pistons
After some much-needed time away, the Los Angeles Lakers will return to the court Friday and play host to the
Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois live stream, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
College football season is hitting the home stretch as Week 12 arrives with another full state of games on the docket. Per usual, CBS Sports Network will be home to a marathon of action spanning from coast to coast as conference races come down to the wire and teams claw for bowl eligibility.
LeBron James laments lack of talent around Aaron Rodgers, but it sure sounds like he's talking to the Lakers
LeBron James spends more time speaking on camera than perhaps any other athlete in the world, and from time to time, he's been known to use those opportunities to drop hints towards his front office about things he might like them to do. As the Los Angeles Lakers have floundered to a 3-10 start, those hints have grown less subtle.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo
The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
Demand for cold weather Bills tickets still hot
Secondary ticket sellers like VIPTix.com say prices for upcoming Bills home games are still high for the most part, even as the mercury goes lower.
