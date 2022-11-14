ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return

For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees

CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns-Bills Game Could Be Moved From Buffalo Due to Blizzard

The Bills are no strangers to playing in snow, but the blizzard poised to hit Buffalo might be a bit much even by their gritty standards. To wit, the NFL is considering alternate sites for Sunday’s Browns-Bills game as the latest forecasts call for up to six feet of snow in the coming days in western New York, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Zac Taylor: ‘Trust Me, We Talked To’ Larry Ogunjobi

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals wanted to bring defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back in the offseason. Alas, head coach Zac Taylor told the media this week that things just didn't work out. "We all love Larry. This locker room, this coaching staff, this whole building had a lot of...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Bryce Baringer, Punter, Michigan State Spartans

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers. Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
EAST LANSING, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More

"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy