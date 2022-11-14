ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Venus A. Smith of Springdale Memphis Magnet Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Venus A. Smith of Springdale Memphis Magnet Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Venus loves seeing their faces of joy when they’re successful. Congratulations, Venus!

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link .

