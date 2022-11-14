Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
CBS Sports
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo
The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
CBS Sports
NFL takes drastic action: Browns-Bills moved to Detroit due to epic snowstorm set to hit Buffalo
For the first time in eight years, the NFL has made the decision to move a regular-season game due to snow. With an epic snowstorm on the verge of hitting western New York, Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills will be moved from Buffalo to Detroit, the NFL announced Thursday. The game, which will be played at Ford Field, will remain at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Miami (Ohio) vs. Northern Illinois live stream, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
College football season is hitting the home stretch as Week 12 arrives with another full state of games on the docket. Per usual, CBS Sports Network will be home to a marathon of action spanning from coast to coast as conference races come down to the wire and teams claw for bowl eligibility.
Comments / 0