Milwaukee, WI

CBS Sports

NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering

With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports

Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears

Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo

The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
