San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.
Tough Fed talk
A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. While Fed speakers talk tough on interest rates and keep market expectations in check, Britain's bleak outlook will also weigh on UK assets.
Buying a Home is Tough, But There Are a Couple of Tricks to Try
The deadly duo of high mortgage interest rates and high home prices has taken a sledgehammer to the psyche of the U.S. homebuying public. While housing prices have ticked down somewhat this autumn, rising mortgage rates place a huge obstacle in front of homebuyers. Those buyers aren’t getting any breaks on price, as the median listing price for a U.S. home right now is $425,000.
