ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WATCH: Huff full postgame press conference 75 game

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVLAj_0jAb4GOe00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football hosted Appalachian State for the 75 game.

Above is head coach Charles Huff’s full postgame press conference.

You can watch highlights here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
High School Football PRO

Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston, West Virginia, library waiving fines

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been putting off overdue book fines at the South Charleston Public Library, you won’t have to stress about it much longer. Starting Dec. 1, the library says you won’t have to pay them. According to the SCPL, the existing fines will be waived, but some charges may still […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Veterans honored at Burlington Elementary School in Ohio

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Veterans Day may have been observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the sentiment continues throughout the month of November. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, students at Burlington Elementary School in South Point, Ohio, hosted veterans during an assembly as a way to say “thank you!” Each veteran introduced themselves and the […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy