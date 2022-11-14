Jay Leno was admitted to a hospital with burns to his face after one of his vintage cars unexpectedly erupted in flames on Monday, TMZ reported. The renowned car collector was reportedly visiting the L.A. garage where he stores his cars when one of the vintage vehicles burst without warning. The flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but thankfully spared his eye and ear, anonymous sources told TMZ. Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center where he is being treated for his injuries. He has reportedly canceled all of his engagements for the week, including an appearance at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday. “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” conference organizers said in an email to attendees obtained by Yahoo! News. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”Read it at TMZ

3 DAYS AGO