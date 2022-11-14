Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
The average American savings balance by age, household size, and education level
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Data from the Federal Reserve shows...
China seen leaving lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of yuan weakness
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third straight month on Monday, a Reuters survey showed, as policymakers remain reluctant to drive the yuan lower by further easing monetary conditions.
EXCLUSIVE: Watchfinder & Co. Deepens Partnership With Nordstrom
Watchfinder & Co., the popular resource for pre-owned luxury watches, is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom. According the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned watch retailer, the partnership builds on a hugely successful limited trial that took place in Nordstrom Seattle and on nordstrom.com in November 2021. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store “The U.S. continues to be one of Watchfinder’s most important markets with tremendous potential. Our Nordstrom partnership provides the ideal platform for growth, while aligning perfectly with our shared...
Herschel Supply to Open First Store in U.S. in Flatiron Building
Herschel Supply is taking the plunge into U.S. retailing. The Vancouver, Canada-based bag brand on Friday opened a 2,500-square-foot store at 138 Fifth Avenue in New York’s Flatiron Building.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Big BagsSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The brand, founded by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, operates four stores in Canada. But a retail rollout is in the cards that will bring the brand’s total fleet to a dozen or more stores in North America by the end of 2023. “We want to build in the major epicenters in North America,” said...
Autumn statement 2022: what it means for you
Freezing of thresholds means those receiving a wage rise will pay more tax, while benefits increase by the rate of inflation
Comments / 0