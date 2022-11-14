ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Watchfinder & Co. Deepens Partnership With Nordstrom

Watchfinder & Co., the popular resource for pre-owned luxury watches, is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom. According the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned watch retailer, the partnership builds on a hugely successful limited trial that took place in Nordstrom Seattle and on nordstrom.com in November 2021. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store “The U.S. continues to be one of Watchfinder’s most important markets with tremendous potential. Our Nordstrom partnership provides the ideal platform for growth, while aligning perfectly with our shared...
WWD

Herschel Supply to Open First Store in U.S. in Flatiron Building

Herschel Supply is taking the plunge into U.S. retailing. The Vancouver, Canada-based bag brand on Friday opened a 2,500-square-foot store at 138 Fifth Avenue in New York’s Flatiron Building.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Big BagsSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The brand, founded by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, operates four stores in Canada. But a retail rollout is in the cards that will bring the brand’s total fleet to a dozen or more stores in North America by the end of 2023. “We want to build in the major epicenters in North America,” said...
