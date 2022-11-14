Read full article on original website
Needs Inc. Executive Director Leaves Position
Needs Inc. Food Pantry does a ton of good for our community. There are so many people that depend on Needs Inc. for their next meal. It's really under-recognized for its contributions to Cheyenne and Laramie County. They make sure that families aren't turned away and help create meal kits during the holidays so families that may otherwise not be able to afford a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, have the means to do so.
Don’t Be A Scrooge, Check Out Cheyenne Little Theatre’s Holiday Performance
Now, no one here wants to be a Scrooge this holiday season, especially with the idea that you could get a lump of coal! And, Wyoming has the best coal in the country, so Santa won't have to go too far to pick up a load to dump in your stocking. Let's try to avoid that this year, why don't we?
All the Ho-Ho-Holiday Events Happening in Laramie
The cold can never keep Laramie away from doing fun activities, especially this Holiday season! Known for being a winter wonderland due to our snow, it is only fitting that we put on a bunch of Winter Wonderland events in the winter. Laramie has a lot of fun activities this...
A Winter Lights Festival Is Coming To Laramie
It wouldn't be a complete Holiday season without a light festival, wouldn't it? Calling all children, families, and especially the hopeless romantics, this is your time to shine. Wait, no, I mean to be SHINED ON. The Tough Guys Holiday Lights will be hosting a free walking tour of lights...
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
Cheyenne Sam’s Club Closed Due To Water Main Break
A few weeks ago, we asked Laramie what their favorite foods are besides Turkey and potatoes, and here are some of what they said!
Celebrate #GirlPower with Girls on the Run THIS SATURDAY
This Saturday at Cheyenne Central High School, young women from across the city will join together to celebrate each other at the 2022 Girls on the Run Wyoming 5K. The public (yep, you and me) are welcome to join in and support Cheyenne's young women and girls as they race to the finish line of the 5K.
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
Cowboys Meet Howard in Paradise Jam Opener on Friday
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys head to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to take on Howard in the first contest of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam held inside the USVI Sports and Fitness Center. The contest is set for a 1:15 p.m. MT start and will be the third meeting between the two schools.
Cowgirls Continue Homestand Friday, Welcome DU
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team continues its three-game homestand Friday night as they welcome regional rival Denver for a 6:30 tip. Friday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.
Five Wyoming grapplers land gold at Cowboy Open
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad kicked off their season on Saturday hosting the Cowboy Open inside the War Memorial Fieldhouse. It was a successful first outing for the Pokes with five grapplers taking first while a total of 16 Cowboys finished the day as place-winners. “Not a lot...
Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night?
LARAMIE -- Who will be under center for the Cowboys Saturday night when Boise State visits War Memorial Stadium for a first-place battle in the Mountain Division?. Andrew Peasley, who has started all 10 games at quarterback this fall, left last Saturday's game in the second quarter with an apparent head injury. The junior signal caller was hammered to the turf while lunging for a loose ball in the first quarter. He took another direct shot to the helmet on a scramble in the second, too.
Wyoming, Boise State to Battle for Mountain Division Lead
LARAMIE -- It will be a battle for the Mountain Division lead this Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium when the Wyoming Cowboys, 5-1 in conference play and 7-3 overall, host the Boise State Broncos, 6-0 in the MW and 7-3 overall. The game will kick off at 5 p.m., Mountain...
