Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Willis Dady overflow shelter is open, in need of donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The community winter overflow shelter from Willis Dady is open again. It'll be available for people that need a warm place to stay every day from 6pm to 8 am. The shelter is also asking for donations - the big needs are...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?

Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Kelchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Kelchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two Dead in house fire in NE Cedar Rapids

Two people are dead after a house fire in the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday when smoke was reported coming from the windows of a home. First-alarm firefighters arrived and began firefighting and a search operations after witnesses...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

One hospitalized following Wednesday fire

FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
FORT MADISON, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars

The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks

Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sober CR announces "Alcohol Free 2023" mocktail mixology event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sober CR, a group of adults that don't drink alcohol, will host an alcohol-free mixology event to share non-alcoholic drink recipes, also known as "mocktails." The event is a part of the group's "Alcohol Free 2023" initiative. The mocktail event will be held at Old...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years

Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
MARION, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA

