cbs2iowa.com
Willis Dady overflow shelter is open, in need of donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The community winter overflow shelter from Willis Dady is open again. It'll be available for people that need a warm place to stay every day from 6pm to 8 am. The shelter is also asking for donations - the big needs are...
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
cbs2iowa.com
Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
cbs2iowa.com
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
cbs2iowa.com
Free parking in downtown Iowa City ramps for Small Business Saturday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Just in time for your holiday shopping needs, parking ramps throughout Downtown Iowa City will be free on Small Business, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. There will also be free service on Iowa City Transit Nov. 25 and 26. The free ramp parking...
cbs2iowa.com
Petland Iowa City: Tips for Toys
Ron Solsrud from Petland Iowa City describes ways to help meet your pets needs. For more information on Petland Iowa City, click here.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Kelchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Kelchen told Vinton Today,
cbs2iowa.com
Two Dead in house fire in NE Cedar Rapids
Two people are dead after a house fire in the 3800 block of Pine Tree Drive NE. Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday when smoke was reported coming from the windows of a home. First-alarm firefighters arrived and began firefighting and a search operations after witnesses...
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police Department unveils 988 crisis line decal on new squad cars
The Iowa City Police Department added a 988 decal to the latest design for its squad cars. 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, was launched on July 16 for those experiencing a crisis to text or call and speak with a trained counselor amidst increasing rates of suicide nationwide. The new decal number appears next to the 911 emergency number, amid various other changes to the car’s appearance, to bring awareness of the resource to Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
cbs2iowa.com
Sober CR announces "Alcohol Free 2023" mocktail mixology event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sober CR, a group of adults that don't drink alcohol, will host an alcohol-free mixology event to share non-alcoholic drink recipes, also known as "mocktails." The event is a part of the group's "Alcohol Free 2023" initiative. The mocktail event will be held at Old...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
KCRG.com
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
cbs2iowa.com
Garage destroyed in fire in Marion early Wednesday morning, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A garage is a total loss after a fire in Marion early Wednesday morning. Marion Fire responded to the fire in the 1100 block of west 8th Avenue around 1:20 am. When crews arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
KCRG.com
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
