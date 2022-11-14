Phenix City Intermediate Schools to host upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for $3.6 million school campus project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Phenix City Schools will host an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Phenix City Intermediate School.

This event is open to the public. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the increased 14,000 square feet of additional space. The new additional square footage of space will include a band room with offices, storage, and rehearsal space.

The expansion will also include eight additional classrooms. According to Phenix City Schools, four of the eight classrooms will serve as general education classrooms for Accelerated Academy students.

The remaining four classrooms will serve as self-contained special education classrooms. The new additions to the special education classrooms include a physical therapy and occupational room, a speech therapy office, and a gallery to display artwork.

Phenix City Schools initially began the $3.6 million project in 2021 with Scott Holmes of Hecht Burdeshaw Architects contracted as the designer, Ashley Lind as the project manager, and Whatley Construction as the general contractor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.