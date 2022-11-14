ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Phenix City Intermediate Schools to host upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for $3.6 million school campus project

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRdpd_0jAb3ijp00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Phenix City Schools will host an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Phenix City Intermediate School.

This event is open to the public. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the increased 14,000 square feet of additional space. The new additional square footage of space will include a band room with offices, storage, and rehearsal space.

The expansion will also include eight additional classrooms. According to Phenix City Schools, four of the eight classrooms will serve as general education classrooms for Accelerated Academy students.

The remaining four classrooms will serve as self-contained special education classrooms. The new additions to the special education classrooms include a physical therapy and occupational room, a speech therapy office, and a gallery to display artwork.

Phenix City Schools initially began the $3.6 million project in 2021 with Scott Holmes of Hecht Burdeshaw Architects contracted as the designer, Ashley Lind as the project manager, and Whatley Construction as the general contractor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opelikaobserver.com

Floral Street Cell Tower Approved

OPELIKA — On Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council approved a request for a special use permit with Verizon Wireless at 600 Floral St. This resolution had been tabled during the Oct. 18 meeting and a motion to remove it from the table failed during the Nov. 1 meeting.
OPELIKA, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Weapon taken from fifth grader at Creekside Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a fifth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School without incident, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Classmates reported the weapon. Teachers, administration and the school resource officer, an employee with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), immediately took action to confiscate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022. The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

North Highland Church to hand out free groceries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Highland Church, in partnership with faith-based organization Convoy of Hope, will hold its fourth annual Feed My City grocery giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The only requirement to receive groceries is to show up. North Highland Church is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden needs volunteers for Shine festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden is seeking volunteers ages 16 and up for its second annual Shine festival, which will start in two weeks. Columbus Botanical Garden Volunteer Coordinator Julie Scribner said that on average, the Columbus Botanical Garden has about 50 volunteer slots for each night of Shine. Most of these slots are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Structure fire causes road block on 2nd Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department was on the scene of a large fire on 24th Street in Columbus. Fire Marshall John Shull says he believes it was an abandoned structure. The fire causes a road blockage on 2nd Avenue. There is no word on the cause of the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Operation Iron Ruck to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s biggest rivals are teaming up to raise awareness for veterans’ suicide prevention. Operation Iron Ruck brings together student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. From Nov. 23 to 26 leading up to the Iron Bowl, veterans will march 151 miles from […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Authorities investigate house fire erupts on 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A house, which appears to be abandoned, caught fire Tuesday evening on 2nd Avenue in Columbus. According to authorities, the fire is currently under investigation and it is unclear what caused the fire. There’s currently no word on any injuries. Stick with News 3 on air and online as more details […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy