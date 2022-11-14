Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Fox relives her dominatrix days, performing to ‘slave piggy’ camera
File this one under things we didn’t know about Julia Fox but aren’t surprised to learn. Apparently, the Uncut Gems star and former Kanye “Ye” West girlfriend used to be a dominatrix. How do we know? There’s a clip circulating with her demonstrating just how, well, dominant she can be to her “slave piggies.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans want Julia Fox’s ‘gay bone’ after she discusses exploring lesbian relationships
Actor and media icon Julia Fox‘s appearance on Ziwe went as predictably as could be with the Uncut Gems star, never one to hold her opinions back, fully opening up to host and fellow social media provocateur Ziwe Fumudoh with full candor on a variety of taboo subjects. Fox took the opportunity to drop a few bombshells, including the fact that she just may be done with men — at least for the time being.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert agree to disagree about the Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ monologue backlash
Jon Stewart paid a visit to his old friend Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s Late Show, where he got into the nitty-gritty over Dave Chappelle and his Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend that many are calling antisemitic. But it was Colbert who was in the hot seat for much of the interview.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved 1990s blockbuster that’s getting a sequel nobody wants endures as a warm and fuzzy favorite
Legacy sequels have become part and parcel of the modern blockbuster business, but is anyone really crying out for a follow-up to the delightfully cheesy and perennially popular 1996 box office-buster Twister?. Even though Prey director Dan Trachtenberg ruled himself out of the running, Twisters remains in development as far...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he’s ever made, proving everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the most iconic films in Hollywood, from cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to gory re-takes on history such as Django Unchained, the director has left an imprint in the history of cinema. From all of these great movies he has created though, he chose one that has left fans raising their eyebrows.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trademark office rules whether Mariah Carey is officially ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey, referred to often as “The Queen of Christmas,” thanks mostly to her annual hit Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You, has been denied a trademark for the jolly nickname. When it was revealed months ago that Carey filed for the trademark, some controversy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kristen Bell apparently came precariously close to ending up with John Stamos instead of Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have one of the most enduring, if not saccharine marriages in all of Hollywood. The couple first began dating in 2007, were married in 2013, and have since gone on to have two children together. However, on the latest episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Offset pens heartfelt message to late rapper Takeoff
Mourning the tragic passing of his group mate and cousin-once-removed, Offset has finally made a public statement on Takeoff‘s untimely passing. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” begins the sad social media post on Instagram by the Migos rapper. Takeoff was shot in Houston earlier this month, officially by a stray bullet, but reportedly by someone who shot into the group of people that included Takeoff after his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, had allegedly argued over the outcome of a dice game. Takeoff, known for keeping to himself, was simply in attendance and wasn’t involved in the argument.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk denies Jimmy Fallon’s request, makes joke about his own verification system
No, Jimmy Fallon is not dead despite the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter. Understandably, The Tonight Show host responded to the wildly bizarre popularity of the hashtag, which had actually been the top trending hashtag yesterday, by tweeting Elon Musk for some help. Fallon simply tweeted, “Elon, can you fix...
wegotthiscovered.com
Reggie Watts makes a genuine plea for Dave Chappelle to do better following his antisemitic ‘SNL’ monologue
Dave Chappelle came under fire yet again this week following his rogue Saturday Night Live monologue, in which he chided Kanye West over his recent antisemitic tear. But unfortunately, in doing so, Chapelle inadvertently exposed himself as being, well, pretty ambivalent to the spike in hatred towards the Jewish community.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lois Lane lovers are up in arms after Amy Adams confirms everyone’s worst fear
The dreams of DC diehards everywhere came true when Henry Cavill showed up at the end of Black Adam, with the ex-Witcher actor since confirming that he is 100% back on board as Superman. Sadly, Kal-El enthusiasts are now having to deal with their nightmares becoming real as well, as Cavill’s much-loved Man of Steel co-star Amy Adams has admitted something that none of us wanted to hear.
wegotthiscovered.com
For those worried, Jimmy Fallon has confirmed that yes, he is alive
Comedian Jimmy Fallon made a spirited return to his talkshow after false reports that he had passed away went viral on Twitter. The host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon danced his way on to the stage, singing, “I’m alive/I’m not dead/That’s what I said,” as The Roots played a gospel melody and a choir echoed the refrain.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson turns her coffee break into an exotic European adventure
Brie Larson is making the banalest of moments seem exciting with her newest Twitter post. Yep, Larson proves even a regular coffee break can seem like an exotic European adventure. “The theme is Francophile,” Larson tweeted while sharing a photo of some fur-decorated golden shoes and another snap of two...
Comments / 0