Have you invested in crypto on FTX or other platforms? We want to hear from you

By Chris Arnold
 3 days ago
The spectacular collapse of FTX, one of the most prominent platforms for trading cryptocurrency has left many investors unable to access money in their trading accounts. And it's shaking the confidence of crypto investors more broadly, many of whom have lost money this past year.

If you're an investor in crypto who has lost money, we want to hear your story! And if you're still enthusiastic about these currencies and/or have made money over the long term investing in them we want to hear from you too!

We may reach out to see if you'd like to be interviewed. And hearing about your situation helps us understand what people are grappling with right now.

Please help us by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Comments / 17

Eric .
3d ago

A fool and his money are soon parted.Likewise greedy rich people.

Even Par
2d ago

"A fool and his money were lucky to get together in the first place! "... Gordon Gekko

Ninlander
2d ago

Someone tried to get me involved in that. Sounds ridiculous. I want to keep my money. I'm not that gullible.

