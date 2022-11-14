ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, AR

Logan County sheriffs arrest 4 after ‘criminal spree’ between Fort Smith and Little Rock

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUDrc_0jAb2TPb00

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects following a “criminal spree” that traveled from Fort Smith to Little Rock.

According to a social media post , the crimes included theft, armed robbery and burglary. Four males were arrested, including two juveniles.

On November 1, a deputy pursued a 2021 Dodge truck that eventually crashed at Airport Industrial Rd. and Scouweiler Lane near the Paris airport. Four males ran from the vehicle and a deputy arrested one, Ryan Capo, 19, of Paris.

Ryan Capo, 19

The other three ran across a field and were caught and arrested by Sheriff Jason Massey. One of the suspects, Dallas Heiman, 21, had a Glock firearm in his hand when arrested.

Dallas Heiman, 21

The sheriff’s office reported that this firearm was stolen from an undisclosed location in Fort Smith. The other two suspects are juveniles, 15 and 16 years of age, and both are from Paris.

The truck was stolen in Russellville and investigators found an AR-15 assault rifle and an SKS assault rifle in the stolen truck. Both weapons were reportedly stolen from a Russellville pawn shop the night before.

Further investigation revealed that the string of crimes began with the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris on October 30. That car was driven to Fort Smith and was involved in “several break-ins there,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year

That Camry was abandoned and a Land Rover was stolen, which was driven to the location of the pawn shop burglary in Russellville. The suspects allegedly then went to Morrilton and attempted to break into another pawn shop but were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office report states that the suspects then drove to Little Rock and left the Land Rover there, along with a handgun stolen from a Paris pawn shop a month ago. Next, they stole a Chevrolet Suburban and Heiman allegedly robbed a gas station on Arch Street, south of Little Rock.

Shots were fired during the robbery, according to the report. The four suspects then allegedly drove the Suburban to Russellville and proceeded to steal the Dodge truck from a gas station. They drove to Logan County and dumped a box from the back of the truck at a business in Delaware and then “almost ran the business owner over when he confronted them.”

Foreigner bringing Farewell Tour to Walmart AMP

The owner called the sheriff’s office and described the incident and a deputy later saw a truck matching the description of the stolen Doge near the Paris airport. That is when the initial pursuit began.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Paris Police Department, the Russellville Police Department, the Fort Smith Police Department, the Morrilton Police Department, the Little Rock Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Dardanelle Police Department to determine charges in each of the jurisdictions.

Dallas Heiman and Ryan Capo are each being held at the Logan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and the two juveniles are being held at the Yell County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
FORT SMITH, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man ends up in pond before trip to jail

A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy