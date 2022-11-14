Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Justin Jefferson's ridiculous catch

(610 Sports) – Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to jaw-dropping plays on the football field, the Chiefs' quarterback has basically been a one-man highlight reel since entering the league in 2017. So, when you hear him describe a play as "one of the best ever," you should probably pay attention.

On Sunday, like the rest of us, Mahomes found himself in awe when Justin Jefferson caught a fourth-and-18 pass from Kirk Cousins, where he snatched the ball one-handed from Bills cornerback Cam Lewis, to help keep a Minnesota Vikings drive alive in the fourth quarter.

While speaking to 610's The Drive on Monday afternoon, Mahomes discussed Jefferson's incredible catch with show host Carrington Harrison.

"Yeah, I mean that was probably one of the best catches of all-time," said Mahomes. "I mean, the situation and the catch was one hand with another guy that has two hands on it, to rip it away and still keep control of the football. I mean, that's up there with the David Tyree catch in the Super Bowl, only because that moment was bigger that might have been a better catch."

