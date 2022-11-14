ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Extreme Cashmere Hits L.A., Max Mara’s New Tokyo Store

Cashmere California: Amsterdam-based Saskia Dijkstra touched down in Los Angeles this week with her cult brand Extreme Cashmere — and it could be coming to a red carpet or NBA tunnel soon. The founder turned the tables on some of Hollywood’s biggest image makers, styling the stylists Jessica Paster, Petra Flannery, Nicole Ferreira and more in her softest layers to introduce them to the brand.More from WWDMax Mara's Face of the Future EventBackstage at Max Mara RTW Spring 2023Max Mara RTW Spring 2023 Contrary to popular belief, Southern California is the perfect place to live a cashmere lifestyle, with the temperatures swinging as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Watchfinder & Co. Deepens Partnership With Nordstrom

Watchfinder & Co., the popular resource for pre-owned luxury watches, is expanding its partnership with Nordstrom. According the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned watch retailer, the partnership builds on a hugely successful limited trial that took place in Nordstrom Seattle and on nordstrom.com in November 2021. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store “The U.S. continues to be one of Watchfinder’s most important markets with tremendous potential. Our Nordstrom partnership provides the ideal platform for growth, while aligning perfectly with our shared...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WWD

Herschel Supply to Open First Store in U.S. in Flatiron Building

Herschel Supply is taking the plunge into U.S. retailing. The Vancouver, Canada-based bag brand on Friday opened a 2,500-square-foot store at 138 Fifth Avenue in New York’s Flatiron Building.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Big BagsSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The brand, founded by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, operates four stores in Canada. But a retail rollout is in the cards that will bring the brand’s total fleet to a dozen or more stores in North America by the end of 2023. “We want to build in the major epicenters in North America,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Mass exodus of Twitter employees reported after 'be hardcore or leave' notice

SAN FRANCISCO - Should I stay or should I go? That was the question many ‘Tweeps’ struggled with as they faced a deadline imposed by the company's multi-billionaire CEO, Elon Musk. For Twitter employees, the choice was "to be extremely hardcore" or leave. As of Thursday, many said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy