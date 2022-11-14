ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell Area CrimeStoppers and Mitchell police asking for public’s help in finding two who forcibly entered a business

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KELOLAND TV

Police search for Mitchell burglary suspects

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects. According to the Mitchell Police Department, the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 hundred block of North Main Street. The two individuals forcibly entered a business in...
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
HOWARD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pureoldies1035.com

One arrested after stabbing in Mitchell

On 11-13-22 at approximately 0131 hours, the Mitchell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East First Ave for a reported stabbing. Responding officers discovered three stabbing victims with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Anthony Zotti, DOB 5-1-1996 was arrested for 1 count Domestic Aggravated Assault SDCL 22-18-1.1 and 1 count Aggravated Assault 22-18-1.1. All parties involved knew each other and alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Names released in Minnehaha County fatal 3-vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two people killed in Friday’s fatal three-vehicle crash have been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
HOWARD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Court orders man to stay away from minors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with 3 counts of rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
ABERDEEN, SD
more955.com

“SOPHIE” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)

Sophie was found in our breezeway with her kittens. She is an adult female who likes everyone she meets. Sophie is sweet and lovable. To set up a time to meet Sophie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
HURON, SD
more955.com

Main Street Informational Meeting to be held Tuesday

Join us to discuss the revitalization of downtown buildings, streetscape progress, Mitchell Main Street & Beyond Business Improvement District (BID), Mitchell Main Street loan/grant program information, and Main Street Art Contest update. Mitchell Main Street & Beyond staff, board members and BID board members will be present to answer questions.
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck rolled on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
more955.com

Debbie Sue Dufrain, 64, Stickney

Debbie went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 12 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Memorial service will be Friday, November 18 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 from 5 to 7 pm with a short prayer service at 6:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
STICKNEY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores

Since being established as a 4-H campground in 1941, Camp Lakodia has been a key site near Madison and has operated with a variety of functions. It was purchased in 2002 by the Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD), who hosted camps for deaf or hearing-impaired children. The CSD also...
MADISON, SD
more955.com

Mitchell School Board discusses chronic absenteeism at Monday meeting

The Mitchell School District Report Card for grades K-12 was part of the superintendent’s report at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The report card is a breakdown and comparison to years’ past in several areas including demographics, graduation rates, and attendance. One statistic that was discussed was chronic absenteeism, which is both a national and statewide concern. Chronic absenteeism occurs when a student misses ten days or more during the school year. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate last year was 18 percent. Board President Deb Olson says one reason that the number is so high is that last year, students were encouraged to stay home if they were ill. In years’ past, students may have come to school until they started to feel worse, she said.
more955.com

DWU to observe Thanksgiving holiday November 23-25

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 23-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
MITCHELL, SD
wnax.com

Yankton County Commission to Reconsider Raises

The Yankton County Commission will take another look at raises for county employees. Commissioner Cheri Loest says the Yankton City Commission approved a higher raise for their employees……https://on.soundcloud.com/W8XZ5. Loest says they should at least have a discussion about it….https://on.soundcloud.com/saHHz. Loest says its something they should debate and...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

