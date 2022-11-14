ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead in head-on crash with semi carrying 80K pounds of corn

By Corinne Moore, Anna Skog
COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed when a semi-truck crashed into her SUV in Courtland Township Saturday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened at 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court. The semi-truck, which was carrying 80,000 pounds of corn, was headed west when it tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder of the road, according to MSP. Troopers say the truck side swiped the vehicle and lost control, crossing the center line.

It hit an eastbound SUV head-on. The 53-year-old driver was killed on scene, MSP said.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to troopers.

The roadway was closed after the crash for investigation and clean up.

MSP asked drivers to find an alternate route.

