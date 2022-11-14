Read full article on original website
'As Good As Dead' Trailer Shows Michael Jai White as an Ex-Cop Running From His Past [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Michael Jai White's latest film As Good As Dead which sees the action star taking on the classic role of a former cop with a violent past. In his pursuit of a quieter life, he meets a troubled kid and vows to keep him on the straight and narrow by giving him guidance and teaching him martial arts. Before long, however, his enemies catch wind of where he is and his complex past catches up with him. The footage shows his fight to keep everyone safe and finally take back his life.
Did Shuri Just Give Up the Throne in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Throughout the history of Wakanda, ever since the panther goddess Bast led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, the position of King and the mantle of Black Panther have been inextricably linked, with one person being both the ruler and the protector of Wakanda. Wakandan laws ensured that the person who claimed victory at the Warrior Falls was named King, and had the power of the Black Panther bestowed upon them. This is how the Nation of Wakanda selected its leaders, which we saw with the ascension of both T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first Black Panther. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the newest Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it seemed logical that as the protector of the Wakandan people she would also serve as their Queen, but based on the movie's ending it appears that our favorite Princess has made a different choice.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
How Agent Ross’ ‘Wakanda Forever’ Story Improves on One of ’Black Panther’s Flaws
The first Black Panther film received nearly universal critical acclaim but one nitpick some viewers held against it was the role given to CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). Ross served as an ally to King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the Wakandans, a role detractors felt glossed over the CIA’s ugly real-world history of oppressing African nations. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the filmmaking team behind the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, apparently took these criticisms to heart, as the new film features a stronger, more honest storyline for Ross.
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Angela Bassett Initially Objected to Queen Ramonda's Story in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the worldwide box office, with audiences showing up for Ryan Coogler's sequel to the era-defining Black Panther (2018) to see the future of Wakanda without its king, T'Challa - and to pay tribute to the man who played him, Chadwick Boseman.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
Billy Campbell Talks ‘The Rocketeer's Sweet Spirit and the Only Reason to Do a Reboot
While Disney is eager to develop The Return of the Rocketeer, a revival of 1990s cult classic The Rocketeer, original lead star Billy Campbell doesn’t know precisely why a sequel would come after more than three decades. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Campbell is reprising his role as Okana, the first Rocketeer discussed the upcoming reboot, while revealing that he doesn’t see the character as a superhero.
Everything You Wanted to Know About The Jabari, Wakanda's Vegetarian Warriors
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paints a picture of a different Wakanda than we've seen before. This film depicts a grieving nation forced to fend off invaders at the revelation of their supply of vibranium, one of the strongest metals in the Marvel universe. Ramonda (Angela Bassett) rules the nation in T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) place while Wakanda deals with these challenges without the protection and symbol of the Black Panther. Another development witnessed for the first time is the changed role of the Jabari tribe in Wakanda's society. Many of Wakanda Forever's scenes include M'Baku (Winston Duke) serving as the representative for the Jabari in the now-expanded council. The Jabari show a different perspective, adding another layer to the inner politics of Wakanda.
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains Why Namor's Origins Were Changed
Without doubt, one of the biggest break-outs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, with his portrayal of the 'Feathered Serpent God' Namor seen as a massive highlight of the emotionally-charged sequel. Traditionally, in the comic books, the character of Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, but in the film, his background and origin are changed to that of the King of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people connected to the Mayans who were driven from their home in the Yucatan Peninsula when the Spanish crossed the Atlantic and invaded.
It's a Shame Riri Williams Never Met Tony Stark
Editor's Note: The following contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Rookie actor Dominique Thorne is making the most of her MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, more than holding her own amidst acting heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, stoking anticipation for her own solo Disney+ series, Ironheart, in late 2023. Thorne brings a lightness to the overall solemnity of the film, and her Williams is a super-intellectual young woman, albeit a little naive, that finds a peer in Wright's Shuri. The pair make for a great dynamic, two young women on a level of genius well above their peers. In fact, one could argue that the only other MCU character that comes close is the one that Riri Williams will never meet: Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. And that is a shame.
Anya Taylor-Joy Hypes 'Furiosa' as Her "Bloodiest" Experience
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to make herself known in Hollywood as one of the most high-profile actresses in recent years. Having recently wrapped production on the post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa, the actress spoke about her experience filming the project in the Outback, which she noted was unlike anything she had ever done before.
MCU: How Each of The Avengers Would Celebrate Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, everyone's making plans on how to celebrate this special day. Everyone's already aware of the holiday - it's a celebration of the previous year's harvest and an expression of gratitude for all their blessings. This holiday brings families, friends and strangers together for a day of feasting and enjoying life.
New ‘Poker Face’ Clip Reveals the Rules of Russell Crowe's Deadly Card Game [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Poker Face, starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, who also acts as writer and director. The movie follows a group of friends playing a risky poker game, who must put their differences aside and work together to survive a house invasion by armed criminals.
The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
