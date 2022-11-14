ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the Earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown has said addressed the ‘flat Earth’ comments she made in a TikTok video when she was 14, clarifying that she no longer believes in the conspiracy theory. The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress appeared in a recent edition of Vanity Fair‘s ‘lie detector’ series,...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME

Madonna calls for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent reignites feud

Madonna has called for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent called her out in a recent social media post. The US rapper has previously mocked the pop music icon on several occasions, including responding to a series of images on Instagram last year in which he described the singer as “shot out”, adding “if she don’t get her old ass up”.
NME

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Insider

Queen Elizabeth's biographer Andrew Morton says the late monarch would have never let people kiss her like King Charles does

Royal biographer Andrew Morton says one key difference between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III was their interactions with the public. Morton's latest book, "The Queen: Her Life," was published by Grand Central Press on Tuesday. Morton is a well-known royal expert, having previously worked with Princess Diana on her biography, "Diana: Her True Story," which was published in 1992 and revised in 1997 after her death.
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
NME

Bruce Springsteen ends 50-year ‘Thunder Road’ lyric debate

Bruce Springsteen has finally put an end to the debate about his lyrics on his 1975 single, ‘Thunder Road’. Springsteen’s fans have been confused by the opening lyric on ‘Thunder Road’ for quite some time, with many debating whether or not he sings ‘sways’ or ‘waves’.
NME

BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total

BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

London tattoo studio offers to remove Kanye West tattoos for free

A tattoo studio in London is offering to remove tattoos of Kanye West for free, following the recent controversies surrounding the rapper. NAAMA Studios in London, which usually charges around £2,000 for removals depending on the tattoo, has made the move as a result of West’s offensive remarks in recent weeks.
NEW YORK STATE
NME

Corey Taylor responds to Clown’s suggestion that Slipknot could stop making albums

Corey Taylor has shared his thoughts on his bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan saying that Slipknot could abandon making albums in favour of singles in the near future. Speaking to NME, the percussionist, and Slipknot’s de facto creative director, said: ““I always thought, ‘What would it be like if Slipknot was big enough that we weren’t held to albums?’ Let’s say Clown could convince you, ‘Hey, instead of waiting two years for 12 songs, I’m gonna give you one song every month.’ So in reality, I’m shaving a year off for the same thing.”
IOWA STATE
NME

Harry Styles hit in the eye by sweet during Los Angeles show

Harry Styles was struck in the face by a sweet thrown by a crowd member at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 14). The former One Direction singer was performing at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as part of his current residency at the stadium when the incident occurred, reports The Independent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Ex-GFRIEND singer Kim So-won adopts new stage name after signing with new label

Former GFRIEND member Kim So-won has adopted a new stage name after signing with a new label, OUI Entertainment. OUI Entertainment announced the introduction of Kim to its ranks on November 15 to Korean outlet XSports News, while simultaneously announcing that the singer-actress will now be re-adopting her previous stage name Kim So-won after she had initially changed it back to her birth name Kim So-jung last year.
NME

Neil Gaiman says ‘The Sandman’ critics “don’t like gay people”

Neil Gaiman has hit back at critics of The Sandman, calling the pushback a “weird silliness”. The creator of the beloved graphic novel, turned into a Netflix series, has commented on criticism surrounding the show’s casting, namely those taking issues with the characters’ gender-swapping and sexuality.
NME

Casting for Chris Pratt’s Super Mario movie “kind of sucks”, says former Luigi actor John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo has criticised the “backwards” casting in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The actor, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros. opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario, shared his thoughts on the casting in the upcoming animated film from Illumination (Despicable Me). In the film, Mario and Luigi are voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day respectively, who are both not of Italian descent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy