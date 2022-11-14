Few in K-pop can tell stories in as compelling a manner as BIBI does. She laces her lyrics with passion, aiming for stories as unique as they are universal. Her 2021 album ‘Life Is A Bi…’ – on which she chronicles an abusive relationship – is a prime example. “Oh my god, bish, you black and blue / Who did this to you?” the EP opens, a question she brushes off by answering: “Umm… life.” Even when she gets the courage to leave her abuser, she comes crawling back on ‘PIRI The Dog’, desperate for attention and love despite knowing how unhealthy the dynamic is.

1 HOUR AGO