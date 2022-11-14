University of Idaho remembers four students killed in weekend homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho shared information Monday about the four students killed in what police are investigating as a possible homicide over the weekend.

The students all have ties to north Idaho.

Ethan Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. According to friends who have contacted 4 News Now, Chapin’s family spent time at Priest Lake.

Xana Kernodle was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing at the College of Business and Economics. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Madison Mogen was a graduate of Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. She was a senior, majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Kaylee Goncalves was from Rathdrum and also graduated from Lake City High School. She was a senior majoring in general studies and was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority.

“My wife Gabriella and I are simply heartbroken,”U of I President Scott Green wrote in a Facebook post. “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances. No one feels that loss more than their families and friends. The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us.”

U of I is offering drop-in counseling and has a therapy dog on campus Monday.

Green said additional security is on campus to assist with Safe Walks, which students can arrange by calling 208-885-SAFE.

“Moscow police do not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation, however, we ask our employees to be empathetic, flexible and to work with our students who desire to return home to spend time with their families,” Green said. “We do not know the investigation timeline, but we will continue to communicate to campus as we learn more.”

A vigil will be held for the victims Wednesday evening on Admin Lawn.

PAST COVERAGE: University of Idaho confirms 4 students killed in suspected homicide

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.