COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties

By Justin Dennis
 3 days ago

(WJW) — More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.

Those counties’ rates are higher than the state’s overall weekly case rate of 104.9 new cases per 100,000 population, which is the 12th highest rate nationwide as of last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to CDC data .

Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

Most of those counties, however, have low or medium community levels. That metric is determined by the number of new cases in a county per 100,000 population, the number of new hospital admissions with COVID-19 in the region and the percentage of hospital beds in use by patients with COVID-19.

Community transmission rates factor in the number of new cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests within the prior week.

Here is the latest look at coronavirus metrics in Northeast Ohio counties, ranked by the rate of cases per 100,000 population:

County Cases per 100K population Transmission level Community level
Ashtabula 174.82 High Medium
Medina 155.78 High Medium
Trumbull 146.99 High High
Lorain 141.37 High Medium
Mahoning 135.12 High High
Portage 134.18 High Medium
Erie 130.61 High Medium
Wayne 126.18 High Low
Cuyahoga 121.13 High Medium
Richland 109.78 High Low
Columbiana 107.97 High Medium
Summit 104.62 High Medium
Geauga 100.37 High Medium
Huron 99.54 Substantial Medium
Stark 97.14 High Low
Lake 94.72 High Medium
Tuscarawas 73.92 High Low
Ashland 61.70 Substantial Low
Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Moderna says new COVID booster effective against subvariants

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is down 6% over the past week, and down 19% over the last 60 days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday .

The number of new hospital admissions this week dropped for all but the youngest age group — those in infancy to 17 years old. However, the number of weekly hospitalizations is down for all age groups from where it was eight weeks ago, the association reported.

