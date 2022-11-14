Read full article on original website
Related
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
The Beatles Refused to Record 1 of Paul McCartney’s Songs
One of Paul McCartney's songs made the singer feel ashamed in retrospect. The Beatles never released a version of the song.
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles
©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.
Collider
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
Paul McCartney Names His Favorite Album — Plus 2 Runners-Up
While it’s almost like picking a favorite child, Paul McCartney reveals his favorite album he ever recorded, along with two honorable mentions
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
Stormy Daniels to Host DILF Dating Show for LGBTQ+ Network
Stormy Daniels is about to play den mother to a bunch of Daddies. At least, that’s the pitch for For the Love of DILFs, a new reality dating show Daniels will host on the LGBTQ+ television network OUTtv, according to Deadline. The series will follow its contestants—separated into “Daddies” and “Himbos,” obviously—as they look for love while living together in a mansion. Daniels, the former adult film actress and director known for a series of protracted legal battles with former President Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair, will also live in the mansion, serving as a relationship guru to the cast. “There was no better person to help these men find love with each other than Stormy,” said Topher Cusumano, the co-founder of Daddy TV, which is producing the show. “She adds so much humor and heart to the show. You can tell just by watching how she was genuinely invested in the singles and their happiness.” The eight-episode season is expected to premiere in early 2023.Read it at Deadline
60 Years Later, Bond Girls Halle Berry, Denise Richards, Ursula Andress, and More
Six decades of history have seen the James Bond movies introduce the world to many a gadget and villain, plus quite a few faces playing 007 himself. However, another major piece to this formula of success has always been the Bond Girl. Companions to Commander Bond on his adventures in espionage, it’s a role that’s still coveted to this day, and has been graced by so many talented actors along the way.
Al Jardine Called 1 of The Beach Boys’ Songs ‘a Huge Disaster’
Al Jardine didn't like one of The Beach Boys' songs and he felt another one of the group's songs saved their career.
A Pack of George Harrison’s Cigarettes Helped End Ringo Starr’s First Marriage
George Harrison had an affair with Ringo Starr's wife. He admitted to it after Starr's wife revealed a pack of his brand of cigarettes.
Collider
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
Collider
‘Disenchanted’ Review: Maybe Happily Ever After Should’ve Been the End
When Disney released Enchanted fifteen years ago, it almost felt like the studio testing the waters to see if the public still had interest in princess films. Disney hadn’t made a major princess film in almost a decade, and the princesses were mostly relegated to direct-to-video releases like Cinderella III: A Twist in Time or The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea. While Disney was struggling with the animated side of things in the 2000s, the live-action side was thriving, with films like National Treasure, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Therefore, to see if people still cared about princesses, Disney took to live-action with Enchanted, a vibrant, playful, and charming update on the princess formula—a film that both criticized and played with the conventional side of princess stories that Disney had dealt in for seventy years, while revitalizing the future of Disney animated princess movies that would eventually lead to films like Frozen, Tangled, and The Princess and the Frog.
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2’s 'Godfather' Homage Is as Empty as the Characters
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Even when done in the most ambitious of works, it is always a bold move to reference a past piece of groundbreaking cinema that is considered to be one of the greatest of all time. In the third episode of the second season of The White Lotus, entitled “Bull Elephants,” creator and writer Mike White did just that with an extended homage of sorts to the epochal 1972 film The Godfather. The question swirling around these moments in the show is how much of their emptiness is meant to be a reflection of the vapid characters and how much of it was just hollow vamping all its own? Unfortunately, it soon feels like quite a bit of both.
Collider
From 'Camelot' to 'The Sword in the Stone': 10 Best King Arthur Movies
King Arthur and the stories surrounding his court have been popular for nearly 1,000 years, ever since Geoffrey of Monmouth wrote History of the KIngs of Britain. Whether Arthur was a real person has never been as important as the stories surrounding him; stories given a major boost by Sir Thomas Mallory's 15th century Le Morte d'Arthur.
Collider
Why Alicent Isn’t the Villain You Think She Is on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. It’s safe to admit that HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has gotten off to a stellar start. When the discourse around the series initially began, many were largely cynical — and for good reason. The final seasons of Game of Thrones had culminated in one of the most loathed finales in recent memory and a prequel set almost 200 years before didn’t inspire much confidence. However, there’s since been a change of heart for the viewers who all agree that the debut season is fairly strong. That said, there’s a character that has continued to face fans’ ire and that is Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
'Rogue Heroes' offers thrilling war adventure in the desert
Think of a military unit and you'll likely get an image of fresh-pressed uniforms, crisp saluting and a strong sense of hierarchy. But a new TV series offers a much messier alternative — one that can be even more effective.“Rogue Heroes,” premiering this month on Epix, examines the origin of Britain’s elite Special Air Service, a unit created in 1941 by a group of misfits who bucked the pomp and red tape of the traditional army and yet had a large part in beating the Nazis.“All of these people who were in this regiment would not survive or thrive...
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears Marks One Year of Freedom with New Details of Abuse
Can you believe it’s been officially one year since Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship?!. Brit’s journey back to reality is far from over, however. The singer spent the weekend uploading posts to social media, taking them down, re-uploading them, and giving fans more reasons to wonder how free their “Free Britney!” icon really is.
Comments / 0