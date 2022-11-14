ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Highway 97 crash leaves man dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 left a 75-year-old man dead Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to a two-car crash near milepost 76 just after 5 p.m. They found that a northbound red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Theodore Church of Prineville, crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into a white Freightliner CMV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville man dies in crash on U.S. Highway 97

Theodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday evening after colliding with a FreightlinerTheodore Church, 75, of Prineville died Wednesday, Nov. 16 after a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 97, at milepost 76 near Pony Butte Road and Ashwood Lane, north of Madras. Church, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was traveling northbound shortly after 5 p.m., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a white Freightliner CMV operated by Wilhelm Moorecroft, 65, of Ontario, Canada. Church was pronounced deceased. Moorecroft was uninjured. Highway 97 was closed for approximately three hours. Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Update: Highway 97 reopens after crash

An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 closed the highway in both directions for over three hoursAs of 7 p.m. the Highway has reopened in both directions. An accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. The highway was closed for approximately four hours. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97

An accident North of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45, the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
BURNS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Meth, guns and cash seized in Bend man’s arrest, DCSO says

A Bend man has been arrested after drugs, multiple firearms and cash was seized in a bust by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon. Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts) Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm) The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says phone scam claims to be sheriff

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about scam calls claiming to be the sheriff’s office. At least one victim lost a large amount of money. Via its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said they have received multiple reports of people who have received calls from someone impersonating law enforcement and seemingly coming from the main phone number for Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is telling people he has legal paperwork for them and later requests money.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ian Cranston verdict: Guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder

Ian Cranston was found guilty Wednesday of first and second degree manslaughter, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington, Jr. He was found not guilty of second degree murder. Washington was shot and killed in downtown Bend in September 2021. “I’m just...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy