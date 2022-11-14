An accident north of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 closed the highway in both directions for over three hoursAs of 7 p.m. the Highway has reopened in both directions. An accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident is north of Madras near Pony Butte Road. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. The highway was closed for approximately four hours. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MADRAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO