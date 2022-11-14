ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow

NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight

The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives

After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy