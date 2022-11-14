Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
AccuWeather: Brisk and cold
Windy and cold weather continues on Friday with intervals of clouds and sunshine.
New York weather: Coldest temps since March are possible this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Staten Islanders can expect to break out their winter coats, because temperatures will be well below normal throughout the rest of the week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker. Due to a storm that came to the northern region of...
Freeze watch in effect Thursday night, Friday morning as New York weather gets cold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With possible temperatures as low as 30 degrees Thursday night, a freeze watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for our area. The watch is in effect from late Thursday through Friday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill plants and possibly damage...
fox5ny.com
Storm targets NY, NJ with rain and snow
NEW YORK - A storm could bring more than an inch of rain to the coast and an inch of snow in parts of western New Jersey and areas north of New York City. It would be the first period of wintry weather for the season. A Winter Weather Advisory...
Thrillist
The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight
The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
First Snowflakes Of Season Could Fall Across Poconos, Part Of NJ; Rest Is Rain
The first snowflakes of the season are being forecast in parts of the region this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey, from Morristown up to Wantage, according to the National Weather Service.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
pix11.com
With the chill in, the potential for the first flakes of the season arrives
After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday. The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.
STORM WATCH: Tracking chilly rain showers, snow for Tuesday in the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a mix of rain and snow will bring slippery weather Tuesday evening to parts of the Hudson Valley.
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Winter preview: Unseasonably cold weather settles in across much of nation
Hope you didn't get used to the warmth, because a winter preview is now upon us. We have the details.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Street closures, balloons, performers and more
The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year. Here's what to know about traffic, road closures, parade route, performers, and floats.
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
5 new stores are being added to this N.J. outlet mall just in time for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is upping its game this holiday season, adding five new major brands to its already heavy roster of designer stores in preparation for the Christmas rush, according to a recent report. The Monmouth County open-air shopping destination, located at 1 Premium Outlet...
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
A New Jersey park will host a Winter Walk that you do not want to miss. This Winter Walk will have thousands of lights on display as you roam through clutching hot chocolate with friends or a loved one. Starting from November 20 through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0