‘If you have a brain, you can figure it out’: Joy Behar disputes Judi Dench’s call for The Crown disclaimer
Joy Behar, one of the hosts of ABC talk showThe View, has challenged Dame Judi Dench’s claim that the new series of Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown should come with a disclaimer regarding its historical accuracy. “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you...
Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’
The author who wrote Princess Diana's explosive biography is speaking out ahead of Prince Harry's memoir and insisting that Diana never thought Harry would become William's "hitman."
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’
Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles
Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
TODAY.com
Princess Diana and Dr. Hasnat Khan’s relationship: What 'The Crown' leaves out
Season Five of "The Crown" is set in the '90s, tracks the dissolution of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. The Netflix show — a dramatization of true events — also focuses on Diana's relationships with other people, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan. In this upcoming season, Diana...
All About Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's Love Interest at the Time of Their Deaths
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's brief romance is being explored on The Crown. In season 5 of the Netflix series, actor Khalid Abdalla joins the cast as the Egyptian billionaire scion who was romantically involved with Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in her final months. The couple dated for a...
Prince Philip 'considered' suing Netflix over episode of 'The Crown' implied he was blamed for sister's death: report
Philip considered suing Netflix over an episode inseason two of "The Crown," per The Sunday Times. He was reportedly angry about the show implying he was blamed for his older sister's death. A royal expert told Insider that Philip didn't proceed to avoid drawing attention to the episode. Prince Philip...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Reaction to King Charles’ 1994 Documentary
Per Tina Brown's 'Diana Chronicles', after Queen Elizabeth 'raised her eyebrows' and 'sighed' watching 'Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role', she offered remarks on her son's 1994 documentary interview.
ETOnline.com
Princess Diana's Biographer Andrew Morton Reveals Where Her Secret Tapes Are Today (Exclusive)
With Princess Diana's life at the forefront of The Crown's fifth season, viewers are naturally curious about the real-life story of the late Princess of Wales. And no one had a more in-depth look into her life than biographer Andrew Morton. Morton, who penned the 1992 biography, Diana: Her True...
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
tatler.com
Dodi Fayed’s half-brother Omar talks royalty, family and his stratospheric ambitions
This feature first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Tatler. For decades, Omar Fayed and his family have been swamped by a tsunami of unwanted tabloid hoopla. It’s nothing new for a family whose name is as synonymous with luxury – the Fayeds owned Harrods – as it is with tragedy. The death in 1997 of Omar’s half-brother Dodi, who was killed in the Paris car crash that also claimed the life of Princess Diana, sparked a forest fire of media glare and attendant conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, which still roil the internet. But the latest headline-hogging family imbroglio involves one of Omar’s sisters, Camilla. A row that began in the gym of their billionaire father Mohamed Al Fayed’s mansion near Oxted, and has spiralled into a £100,000 high court battle that includes disputed accusations of drug taking and theft.
‘The Crown’ Under Fire For Alluding to Yet Another Prince Philip Affair In Season 5
Season 5 of The Crown will cover a dark and difficult decade in the royal family — including drama surrounding Prince Philip and Princess Diana.
tatler.com
Princess Margaret’s 3 great loves, as she and Peter Townsend reunite in The Crown
Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 depicts the Queen’s annus horribilis, in which she is faced with the deterioration of the marriages of three of her four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew - as well as the fire at Windsor Castle. One of the bright spots of the episode named after the infamous year is the reunion between Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) and her former flame, Group Captain Peter Townsend (Timothy Dalton), who contacts her for the first time since breaking off their engagement some 40 years before.
ELLE DECOR
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
What The Crown Ignores About Princess Anne
If you're a fan of "The Crown," you know Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Nevertheless, there's always been a bit of mystery surrounding Anne. After all, at the time of her birth, a law was still in place that decreed the succession of the throne be determined by biological sex and not birth order, which meant Anne was in line behind both her older brother and her two younger brothers. That law was ultimately changed in 2013 (via USA Today). Due to the old lawm however, Anne was allowed to live a life that was freer than her oldest brother, King Charles III, though that hasn't meant she's escaped the highs and lows of royal life.
Every Time Princess Diana Showed the Timeless Appeal of Chanel
Princess Diana’s wardrobe has provided endless amounts of inspiration over the years, not least because of her investment in timeless fashion. Case in point? Her love of Chanel, which she often turned to as a member of the royal family. From the double-breasted red coat she sported during a...
