SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been three years since the big guy in the red suit strutted down the streets of Scranton. The last Scranton Santa Parade stepped off in 2019. "It killed us ... not being able to do this. It was really weird to not have it, and it was hard to get the Christmas train rolling," said parade committee member Tom Fritz. "So having him back, and unfortunately, the cold is probably our fault because he doesn't come unless it's cold out."

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO