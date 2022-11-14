Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels holiday gift drive underway
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — John Schwartz is known for representing Santa at holiday events all over the Stroudsburg area. On this day, he got into the Christmas spirit as he and his wife donated dozens of lanyards with a small notepad and a pen to Monroe County Meals on Wheels.
Honoring heroes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Knights of Columbus held a ceremony Wednesday in Scranton where anyone could honor their personal heroes like a veteran, a firefighter, or a teacher. Flags were put up at the courthouse on North Washington Avenue. More than 18 people were honored for their service from...
Boxing with seniors in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some seniors took to the boxing ring at the Telespond Senior Center. Though boxing is usually seen as a combat sport, Kathy Reap with the non-profit Rock Steady Boxing says it can play a role in improving the balance of people diagnosed with Parkinson's. The non-profit...
Saving lives slice by slice: Annual pizza fundraiser for pancreatic cancer awareness
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Sheakoski brothers have the pizza-making business down to a science, right down to the way they stack their dough-filled pans. But pizza isn't the only recipe they've perfected. The co-owners of Pizza by Pappas in downtown Scranton have created possibly the easiest fundraiser you could ever participate in.
Funeral procession honors love for trucks
BERWICK, Pa. — A crowd of family and friends gathered Thursday morning outside Heller Funeral Home in Nescopeck to honor the life of Tommy Rinehimer of Berwick. Rinehimer, 42, passed away Friday night after a front-end loader he was operating fell down an embankment in Salem Township. "Tommy is...
Parents speak on school consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District held its second town hall, this one at Charles Sumner Elementary, for parents to comment on the school consolidation plan. In the plan, Charles Sumner would close, and those students would be split between Isaac Tripp and Frances Willard schools. Parents and...
Scranton Santa Parade returns this Saturday
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's been three years since the big guy in the red suit strutted down the streets of Scranton. The last Scranton Santa Parade stepped off in 2019. "It killed us ... not being able to do this. It was really weird to not have it, and it was hard to get the Christmas train rolling," said parade committee member Tom Fritz. "So having him back, and unfortunately, the cold is probably our fault because he doesn't come unless it's cold out."
Sweet success for family bakery — On The Pennsylvania Road
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The busiest time of the year for bakeries starts in a few days. Jon Meyer visited one in Lackawanna County that has been in the same family for 110 years. He shows us their recipe for success in this week's trip On The Pennsylvania Road. Take...
Steamtown, trolley museum shut down by heating problems
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton are closed because of mechanical problems with heating systems. The Steamtown visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum will be closed while repairs are made. Lackawanna County officials say The Electric City...
Barrett Township acquires school to create community hub
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — While it doesn't look like it now, the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome will soon be the center hub for the community. Barrett Township officials closed on the property a few days ago. The goal is to turn it into the Barrett Administrative and Recreation Complex.
Nearing the Feed A Friend finish line
SCRANTON, Pa. — The staff at United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is seeing a lot of new faces walk through the doors — people who are struggling and don't know where else to turn. "Last week, I was able to help a family who just...
Advice for staying safe while staying warm
SCRANTON, Pa. — As winter weather creeps in, people start to fire up the heat inside their homes. Scranton Fire Department officials say this time of year is when they get called out for fires the most. "Typically, what we see is, number one, we're going to see multiple...
Shelter prepares for guests ahead of snow
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — With a winter weather advisory in effect, the beds inside Peaceful Knights Emergency Shelter on 1st Street in Lehighton are ready for men who need a warm place to sleep. "The shelter opens at 7 at night until 9 a.m. in the morning. Men can stay...
Long journey home for Bob the cat
SCRANTON, Pa. — A cat named Bob was trapped and brought into St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton believed to be a stray. The rescue has a trap, neuter, and release program to help curb the large population of stray cats. Volunteers quickly discovered Bob was already neutered, so they scanned him for a microchip, and he had one.
Craft fair in Luzerne County benefits Toys for Tots
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You might think it's too early to start your holiday shopping, but folks in Luzerne County were getting a jump on it Sunday. The Germania Hose Company in Duryea hosted a holiday craft fair. There were around 30 vendors for shoppers to check out, along...
Avenues helping businesses through holiday season
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Workers in Avenues in Pottsville are getting ready for the holiday season. From now until Christmas, members of the vocational program will make sure that Lessie's Garden and Gift Shop is in the holiday spirit. "Christmas is one of our busiest times of the year. We'll...
Festival of Lights in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Less than one week from the opening night of the Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course means it's crunch time to get each light ready to shine. "It takes an army to do this, a small army to do this whole thing," said creator Karen Rurak.
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
'Hoedown for Hope' in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Marley's Mission hosted a 'Hoedown for Hope' at Montage Mountain resort in Scranton Sunday. Marley's Mission provides horse-assisted therapy to those who have experienced trauma. The hoedown included a silent auction, a gift card tree, and a raffle. "The need for therapy has really risen as...
