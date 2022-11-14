Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner’s Newest Hobby Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
Jennifer Garner has taken up a new hobby, and it has some fans freaking out! The actress just shared a video of herself beekeeping with HoneyLove and The Bee Amigos, and she is clearly totally fearless!. Garner Takes Up Beekeeping. “Beeline (noun): move directly towards something. It’s a real thing!...
Aisha to Diego Maradona: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Letitia Wright leads a moving asylum seeker story, while Asif Kapadia’s documentary on the world famous footballer is a cautionary tale of stardom
Jeff Bridges Continues To Inspire, Reveals What It Took Just To Walk His Daughter Down The Aisle After Cancer And COVID
Jeff Bridges has been through a lot in his 70-year Hollywood career. From first acting as a baby to playing the old man and everything in between, Bridges has captivated millions with a variety of roles. However, no character portrayal prepared him for his newest off-screen role—cancer and COVID survivor.
Court Rules Mariah Carey Is Not The ‘Queen Of Christmas’
As soon as the first snowflake of the year hits the ground, most people immediately picture one particular pop star: Mariah Carey. While the singer is known to her fans as the Queen of Christmas, a court has just rejected her proposal for a trademark that would make that title official.
TBT: Looking Back On The Messy Breakup Between Mary-Louise Parker And Billy Crudup
Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup had one of the messiest Hollywood breakups in recent memory. The couple split after almost a decade together and while Parker was seven months pregnant. What caused the breakup?. Parker And Crudup’s Breakup. Parker and Crudup started dating in 1996 after they met on...
Alyssa Milano’s Veterans Day Post Includes Tribute To The Late Brittany Murphy
Alyssa Milano recently took to Instagram to honor our nation’s troops for Veterans Day. Her post also included a tribute to her friend and fellow actress Brittany Murphy, who tragically passed away in 2009. Milano Remembers ‘Magical’ Murphy. “2004 Iraq, on a USO tour to visit our...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Gives Update On Injury After The Kind Of Fall Down The Stairs That Women Most Fear
Although Camila Alves McConaughey fell for Matthew McConaughey back in 2006, she has recently had another kind of spill. Only this time, the result is a lot more painful and lot less easy to deal with. ‘Don’t Fall People’. The model and entrepreneur recently had a fall down the...
Sydney Sweeney Explains Why She Doesn’t Drink And Has Never Done A Drug: ‘I Come From A Family Of Rues’
Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. The actress rose to fame on HBO’s Euphoria, a show that takes a dark look at a group of teens’ high school experience. However, Sweeney recently shared that her own life is nothing like that of the characters on her show.
