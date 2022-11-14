ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jennifer Garner’s Newest Hobby Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Jennifer Garner has taken up a new hobby, and it has some fans freaking out! The actress just shared a video of herself beekeeping with HoneyLove and The Bee Amigos, and she is clearly totally fearless!. Garner Takes Up Beekeeping. “Beeline (noun): move directly towards something. It’s a real thing!...
Court Rules Mariah Carey Is Not The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

As soon as the first snowflake of the year hits the ground, most people immediately picture one particular pop star: Mariah Carey. While the singer is known to her fans as the Queen of Christmas, a court has just rejected her proposal for a trademark that would make that title official.
TBT: Looking Back On The Messy Breakup Between Mary-Louise Parker And Billy Crudup

Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup had one of the messiest Hollywood breakups in recent memory. The couple split after almost a decade together and while Parker was seven months pregnant. What caused the breakup?. Parker And Crudup’s Breakup. Parker and Crudup started dating in 1996 after they met on...
Alyssa Milano’s Veterans Day Post Includes Tribute To The Late Brittany Murphy

Alyssa Milano recently took to Instagram to honor our nation’s troops for Veterans Day. Her post also included a tribute to her friend and fellow actress Brittany Murphy, who tragically passed away in 2009. Milano Remembers ‘Magical’ Murphy. “2004 Iraq, on a USO tour to visit our...

