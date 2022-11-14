ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man pleads guilty to federal meth charges

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man has pleaded guilty to federal meth charges.

Randall Stebbins.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia, Randall Stebbins, 36, of Monongah pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He admitted to having methamphetamine in April 2021 in Marion County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Stebbins faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the release. Federal sentencing guidelines call for the sentence to be based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case, which was presided by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, according to the release.

