Graham Arnold admits he behaved like an 'actor' before he really learned how to coach - as he pinpoints why getting Covid twice made him a far better mentor to the Socceroos
During Graham Arnold's first stint as Socceroos coach he was a grumpy mentor guilty of suffering from imposter syndrome before eventually being punted for an overseas option. How things have changed. As Australia prepares for its fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup and a showdown with defending champions France on November 23, Arnold has opened up on the seismic shift that ultimately made him a better coach.
