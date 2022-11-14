Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Harvester adds Big Head Todd and the Monsters to 2023 lineup
Colorado-grown rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount in February. The group, which has quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording and touring, will perform at the Harvester on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Smith Mountain Eagle
D-Day Memorial holds Veterans Day ceremony
Due to weather, the National D-Day Memorial’s Veterans Day ceremony was moved to the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Bedford. The ceremony began at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Seating was limited, and the event was packed with numerous cadets and veterans. All veterans...
WSET
Bedford Co. School Board speaks out after Satanic Temple announces family movie night
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is speaking out following the announcement that The Satanic Temple will be hosting a family movie night at Jefferson Forest High School in February 2023. The school board said they understand the concerns in the community surrounding the organization's leasing...
cardinalnews.org
Ace Frehley of Kiss to play in Rocky Mount; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvester Performance Center will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3. Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard...
WSLS
FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup
FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
WSET
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
chathamstartribune.com
Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends
It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
cardinalnews.org
New College Institute in Martinsville struggles to fulfill its mission; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. First Black member elected to Wytheville Town Council. — The Roanoke Times. Roanoke Republicans disappointed by council results but see progress. — The Roanoke Times. Former legislator Preston Byrant talks politics and business...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML business renovates historic house
Restoration Housing recently announced that the historic rehabilitation of their sixth house in Roanoke has been completed. Smith Mountain Lake-based TBS Construction performed the renovation. The circa 1900 structure located in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke sat vacant for many years before undergoing a major renovation over the course...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Pumpkin Carving Contest held in Moneta
An annual Pumpkin Carving Contest was held on Overlook Circle in Moneta, just off Lakewood Forest Road, on Oct. 22. Tim St. John of Moneta submitted photos of some of the entries.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Misgendering discussed at Bedford County Public School Board
At Bedford County Public School Board’s meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, citizen Cindy Younghouse of District 7 spoke about a new rule that addresses gender diversity and pointed out that the school board draft policy currently does not protect against misgendering. “Misgendering students creates unsafe spaces,” Younghouse said. Misgendering...
chathamstartribune.com
A pig, a bear and the future of Gretna's caboose
Last month there was a bear on the loose, now there is a large, hairy pig roaming the streets of Gretna. The Town Council also learned that the rent on the property where the caboose is located is going up by $2,850 a year — calling into question the future of the town’s attraction.
WSET
Liberty University shows their support following UVA shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the tragic incident at UVA, Liberty University shows its support by lighting up its Freedom Tower. Liberty University shared a message from President Jerry Prevo:. "Today we lift our neighboring UVA community up in prayer. We pray for peace and comfort for all those...
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
wfirnews.com
Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke
Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.
theroanoker.com
Your 2023 Dining Awards Winners
This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2022. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!. Best Overall Restaurant. Platinum Bloom Restaurant &...
