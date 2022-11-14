Read full article on original website
Vinfast Maps Out Range of SUVs for North America as Customers Await First Deliveries
Vinfast’s foray into the U.S. market will begin with two electric SUVs: the mid-size VF8 and full-size, three-row VF9. Those were supposed to begin arriving to reservation holders before the end of this year, though as of yet, the only Vinfast products that have made their way to customers have done so elsewhere. Still, the company isn’t easing off the accelerator. It’s taken the opportunity of the Los Angeles Auto Show, beginning Thursday, to introduce the American public to the rest of its electric SUV range: the smaller VF6 and VF7.
Volvo and Pilot Are Going to Put Commercial EV Chargers at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers
Volvo is partnering up with Pilot to build a network of EV charging stations specifically for fully-electric commercial trucks. Volvo and Pilot haven’t laid out a due date for their joint charging network, however, since the project is still in its early stages. But Volvo says it’s committed to helping commercial trucks transition to EVs seamlessly, and it’s backing up the claim by opening up its planned charging network to heavy-duty electric vehicles from all brands.
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America
Custom car builders Ringbrothers have converted a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster pickup into an open-wheel racing style high-performance 1,000 hp vehicle.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Is Unstoppable in Consumer Reports' Reliability Rankings
Consumer Reports has released its 2022 list of the most reliable car brands. Toyota has overtaken its sister luxury brand Lexus to dominate the top spot in the rankings. Four of the top five spots in the rankings are now occupied by Japanese automakers. The exception is BMW in third place, a position gained after jumping up ten spots compared to last year’s rankings. There are plenty of other interesting notes to take from the Consumer Reports’ Reliability Rankings.
2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises More Range Than Any Other EV
Lucid Group today announced new details and released fresh teasers of its Gravity SUV, which will join the Air in the company's lineup of luxury EVs from 2024. As announced in its Q3 earnings report last week, Lucid plans to open reservations for the Gravity SUV in early 2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.
Audi's New Logo Opts for Flatter Rings, Less Chrome
Audi’s logo has gotten a makeover — or at least updated its look. Of course, the four interlocking rings remain, but they are noticeably flatter. The old chrome look has also taken a hike, replaced with white rings on a black background. It’s meant to pop, and Audi says it’s mean to be, “Modern, but not fashionable.”
GM's Super Cruise Range Enhancement Hits Its Biggest SUVs First
General Motors’ Super Cruise is, by all accounts, near (or at) the top of the advanced driver assist system pecking order. It achieves its level of capability and poise through geofencing, meaning it can only be used on specific GM-approved highways. When the company announced it was doubling its geofenced area, allowing hands-free access to “more than 400,000 miles” of American roads, it seemed like a major boon for road-trippers across the country. But now, it seems there’s a catch.
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Test Jet Now Has Its Engine
NASA/Carla ThomasThe X-59, which could help transform supersonic flight, continues to take shape ahead of its first flight next year.
Tesla's board chair says Musk needed money for space travel
Elon Musk said that he needed to receive what amounted to the largest compensation package in history so that he could fuel his goals around "inter-planetary travel," Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday.
New Lucid Air Pure Costs Less Than Half the Price of the Air GT Performance
The Lucid Air Grand Touring may have a polarizing design, but it boasts some seriously impressive specs. It makes 819 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque while still offering a 516-mile range. You can also upgrade to the Performance version that makes 1,050 hp and 921 lb-ft of torque. But they’re all extremely pricey, with the Air Grand Touring starting at $154,000 and the GT Performance starting at $179,000. If that’s a bit much for your wallet, we’ve got good news: Lucid just introduced two new Air models that should be a bit more affordable.
Florida Man and Drag Strip Owner's Eccentric Car Collection Up for Auction
Normally, a local car auction wouldn’t be the kind of thing we’d cover here at Jalopnik. The owner isn’t exactly notable, but when we saw the Tampa Bay Times article about this particular auction, the original owner sounded just too interesting not to cover. After all, he also owned two 14-foot fiberglass sharks.
How the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Compares to the Competition
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is probably one of the most anticipated new cars this year. The second generation to be officially imported to the U.S. market (and the sixth generation overall), the new Type R has long been anticipated to be one of the best-driving sport compacts around, on the road and the track. But how does it measure up to its competitors?
Video: Joe Cebe’s 600 Horsepower All-Motor Y-Block Ford Thunderbird
Joe Cebe has always been a fan of the classic Ford Thunderbird. Cebe turned to his friend Todd Ferguson to transform a 1956 Thunderbird into one nasty ride. The 292 cubic-inch Y-block features a set of aftermarket aluminum Mummert cylinder heads and a special Mummert tunnel ram intake manifold. Check out this video from the Power + Performance YouTube channel where Joe and Todd talk about the details of this bad ‘bird.
Some Genius Made a 2014 Ford Transit ST and We Love It
At Jalopnik, we love when people come up with crazy combinations to make unexpected vehicles, suddenly become performance gods (or wannabe gods). Take this 2014 Ford Transit Connect listed on Cars & Bids. At first glance, sure, it’s just a Ford Transit van. But underneath the sheet metals beats an unexpected heart: the turbocharged I4 from a 2014 Focus ST.
