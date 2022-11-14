Vinfast’s foray into the U.S. market will begin with two electric SUVs: the mid-size VF8 and full-size, three-row VF9. Those were supposed to begin arriving to reservation holders before the end of this year, though as of yet, the only Vinfast products that have made their way to customers have done so elsewhere. Still, the company isn’t easing off the accelerator. It’s taken the opportunity of the Los Angeles Auto Show, beginning Thursday, to introduce the American public to the rest of its electric SUV range: the smaller VF6 and VF7.

