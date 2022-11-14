Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
kfdi.com
Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane
Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn
UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
I-135 roadwork will reduce lanes, speed in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, drivers on I-135 in Newton will have to slow down and share one lane. This is because the Kansas Department of Transportation is starting an almost two-month-long bridge project. KDOT says the project will be in the southbound and northbound lanes between the U.S. Highway 50 […]
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Updates on four Wichita restaurants: Two just opened, two opening this weekend
Prepare for more beer, pizza, coffee and mochi doughnuts in your life.
South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
Police provide update following fatal pedestrian crash in south Wichita
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.
SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
Crews battle duplex fire in southeast Wichita
Firefighters battled a southeast Wichita duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Pinecrast. First responders found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
