ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

High-speed chase on interstate ends south of Newton

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County ended with a crashed vehicle stopped between Newton and K-196 along the interstate. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said the highway patrol was made aware of a chase on eastbound Interstate 70 involving the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane

Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
MULVANE, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
UDALL, KS
KSN News

I-135 roadwork will reduce lanes, speed in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, drivers on I-135 in Newton will have to slow down and share one lane. This is because the Kansas Department of Transportation is starting an almost two-month-long bridge project. KDOT says the project will be in the southbound and northbound lanes between the U.S. Highway 50 […]
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
ANDOVER, KS
Salina Post

SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy