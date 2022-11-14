Longtime local meteorologist is retiring

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – A longtime meteorologist at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office is calling it a career at the end of November.

Michael Lewis has served as the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the office for 15 years and has been a National Weather Service employee for 37 years. His job serves as a crucial link between the weather service, their core partners, and the public.

Background and Career Timeline

Lewis first became interested in weather when he was 12 years old. He grew up in the Cincinnati area and he knew he wanted to pursue meteorology as a career after he experienced a severe weather outbreak on April 3rd, 1974. This outbreak featured several large tornadoes that came close to his family’s farmland. While his family avoided the tornadoes, he recalls softball size hail falling from the sky. He grabbed up a few of them and stored them in the freezer. It took seven to ten days to clean up the farm and he recalls picking up X-rays that had been from a hospital all the way in Louisville. He was ultimately inspired by this event and the weather he watched on TV growing up. He understood the power of storms that could combine with the power of communication.

Lewis would go on to study meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated after four and a half years and did not initially have any job opportunities. As a result, he worked odd jobs, including a department store job where he met his future wife. Eventually, he decided to fill out paperwork and meet with hiring officials of the United States Air Force. However, his first job offer came a day before he was going to sign on with the Air Force. He started his career at the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles, California.

There have been many stops in Lewis’s weather service career. He spent 4.5 years in Los Angeles, 5 years in Salt Lake City, and 5 years in Des Moines. Each of these stops brought unique experiences, including marine weather, avalanche forecasting, fire weather, flooding, high winds, and severe storms. In Des Moines, Lewis was promoted to Lead Forecaster. His understanding of hydrology especially increased there when the Great Flood of 1993 occurred. From there, Lewis spent seven years in Jackson, Kentucky, followed by shorter stints in Hastings, Nebraska, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Finally, in 2007, Lewis arrived in Syracuse, Indiana, to accept the Warning Coordination Meteorologist position and be closer to family in Cincinnati. His time at the Northern Indiana office has now been the longest he’s ever lived in one place his entire life.









Importance of the Warning Coordination Meteorologist

The Warning Coordination Meteorologist is a position mandated by the federal government. The role is designed to provide decision support services so people can make informed decisions on the local, community, county, state, and federal levels. This includes the public and the weather service’s core partners, which includes the media and emergency managers. It is codified in law that the National Weather Service will provide these support services to make sure partners are making the best and most informed weather-related decisions to secure the safety of their community.

Lewis chose this position because it is the perfect intersection between meteorology and communications. He is always looking at how to better describe the weather and increase the understanding of watches, warnings, advisories, and statements. His goal is to reach people more efficiently and get people to care, understand, and act. The position acts as the joint between the weather service, the media, emergency managers, and first responders. Lewis often asks those in the community what they do with information from the weather service and how the weather service can improve the distribution and understanding of this information. Ultimately, Lewis wants to work with all partners on an even footing and capitalize on the special tools and aspects of each group.











The Legacy of Michael Lewis

Over the 15 years of Lewis’s career, much has changed. The weather service was sending out information, but there was not a concentrated effort to find out how people were using it. This is why Michael started Integrated Warning Team workshops ten years ago, which connect all partners together each year. This is a way for the weather service to establish regular communication with all of their core partners. The goal is to inform, inspire, and ultimately save lives when a situation plays out in real life.

Lewis is proud of the work he has done with expanding and enhancing the decision support services available. He wants the 2.7 million people the office serves to remember him as someone who was a fair representative of the weather service and treated all people fairly. He is happy that people inside the office are known to those outside of it, thanks to his work.

Perhaps the greatest impact from Lewis though is the direct public connection he has provided. He estimates he’s reached 1,100 to 1,200 people each year during storm spotter training sessions over the course of his 15 years here. There’s a good amount of repeats at each fall and spring session, but that is still a lot of people to have met and made connections with. He has always been there to train and inspire people at these sessions. Just this fall, 30 percent of the attendees had not been trained before. In addition, Lewis has been a part of safety fairs, Kids Day at the Elkhart County Fair, balloon launches at Concord Schools in Elkhart, WANE Weather Radio Programming Days (where he loves working side by side with us), and hundreds if not thousands of media interviews. He estimates he conducts at least two per month and certainly many more during big weather event days.

Lewis recognizes it is time to pass the baton. The new Warning Coordination Meteorologist will continue to enhance and expand decision support services. He or she will build upon Lewis’s work, improve technological capabilities, improve forecasting, and make weather models faster, more timely, more accurate, and more detailed. The new person will help the community respond, recover, rebuild, and become more resilient. He or she will examine ways to take the newest developments and make people understand things more completely. The need for safety and life-saving action will always be there. Lewis is also excited about the future needs of the weather service in terms of diversity, equity, and accessibility. For example, not everyone speaks English, not everyone can hear, and not everyone can see. The new WCM will have lots of opportunities to find ways to serve everyone and meet all needs.













Memorable and Important Weather Moments

Lewis’s career was marked by three important weather moments. Each one left a lasting impact on Lewis and the weather service office.

June 29, 2012: Derecho. What happened as a result of this event was incredible for Lewis. The derecho formed near Chicago and then intensified in Columbia City. It left widespread wind damage across the area and the highest wind gust of 91 mph was recorded in Fort Wayne. The storm was followed by multiple days of 100+ degree heat indices, which was very dangerous for those left without power. The recovery effort was long. The weather service had to issue Tornado Warnings for the intense winds because this was the only way they could activate wireless emergency alerts at the time to guarantee they would capture people’s attention and get them to take action. This opened up discussion over activating wireless emergency alerts for strong winds in Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in the future. Years later, we now get alerted on our phones for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with 80+ mph wind gusts. Lewis says this moment where we went from issuing Tornado Warnings that day to where we are now was the most important and influential of his career.

August 24th, 2016: Tornado Outbreak. This was an outbreak that produced multiple tornadoes, including the Woodburn EF-3 tornado and seven tornadoes in Van Wert County. Lewis is proud of the warning record on this day. The probability of both detection and success was high, despite how widespread and intense the tornadoes were. Lead times were in the 15 to 18 minute timeframe, which was excellent. For the Woodburn tornado, the weather service office had boots on the ground to survey the damage. For the Van Wert County tornadoes though, a local emergency manager surveyed and mapped all seven tornadoes using a drone in less time than it took for the weather service to complete the ground survey in Woodburn. The weather service was able to assign intensities to the tornadoes based on the drone footage. This was a game changer for Michael and made him recognize they should capitalize more on aerial storm surveys, which has happened in recent years. This saves time, money, and increases the response time. This was another big moment in his career.

February 14th, 2015: Valentine’s Day Blizzard. Lewis says this was a miserable day. This blizzard was a snow squall event, meaning there were narrow, intense bands of lake effect snow. The wind was relentless and the visibility was very poor. However, there was bright sunshine outside of the lake effect bands, which made this event unique. Lewis had seen snow bands and lake effect snow before, but nothing that snarled everything on the roads from Valparaiso to Fort Wayne. Travel Warnings were issued, as it was almost impossible to drive. Plus, it was brutally cold in the days following this event. In recent years, Snow Squall Warnings have been added to the weather service’s toolbox to alert for the very limited visibility in intense snow bands. Lewis explains this event also made him recognize the importance of the timing of extreme weather. This was a weekend and a holiday. Therefore, the timing of an event and the nature of an event dictates its impacts. Even if the amounts of snow are low in this case, the impacts can be devastating if they happen at the wrong time. Following this event, there was more discussion on being more flexible with weather alert criteria and tailoring alerts more to the timing; an event happening on a weekend, holiday, or during a heavily traveled time is more likely to be warned, even if the criteria for issuing a warning is not exactly met. What a powerful moment here for Lewis.

Retirement Plans

Lewis’s last day is November 30th. After he retires, he hopes to continue singing in the Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet that he’s been a part of for 15 years. He wants to work on his 1931 Ford vintage automobile and participate in activities with an automobile club. He hopes to also sing in a chorale in Warsaw and a jazz group. He also has a dulcimer he built in high school that he hopes to play. There is a group in North Webster that learns to play them together; he hopes to be a part of it. He also wants banjo lessons so he can learn to play it properly. Finally, he wants to do more things with his wife and maybe he will still show up to a storm spotter training session or two…

Ultimately, Lewis looks back on his career with fond memories and he will miss the people in the weather service office. He shed some tears thinking about it, but he looks forward to the next chapter and hopes to see the foundation of his work expand in the years to come.

