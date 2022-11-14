Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.

1 DAY AGO