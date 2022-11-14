Read full article on original website
Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Hopkins was a non-participant with a hamstring injury despite logging a 94% offensive snap percentage in Week 10. Expect Rondale Moore to see an uptick in targets if Hopkins cannot play against a San Francisco 49ers' defense allowing 27.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Hopkins is not active.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Has Justin Fields Turned the Chicago Bears Into Fantasy Gold?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen will be limited in practice on Wednesday following Week 10's loss the Minnesota Vikings. According to Sean McDermott, Allen was not reinjured last week, but the team will stick with the same practice regimen for their star quarterback. The Bills plan to evaluate him each day and determine his practice load from there.
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Matthew Stafford (concussion) full participant in Rams' Thursday session
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) fully practiced on Thursday. Stafford's consecutive full practices keeps him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out one game while in concussion protocol. In a matchup against a Saints' team allowing 17 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Stafford to score 14.0 FanDuel points.
Thursday Night Football Betting: Should You Bet on the Packers to Beat the Titans?
Week 11 opens up with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Tennessee Titans. Both sides are coming off a win last week, with Tennessee topping the Denver Broncos while the Packers knocked off the Dallas Cowboys. What should you expect from tonight's game, and which bets need to be on...
Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (toe) limited again on Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Jefferson appears on track to play in Week 11's matchup against a Dallas Cowboys' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points (27.9) allowed per game wide receivers after two limited practices. Jefferson's current projection includes 6.8 receptions for...
Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Chicago's David Montgomery (personal) fully practices on Thursday
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Montgomery followed a missed practice on Wednesday with a full practice to put him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. In an opportunity against a defense giving up 21.4 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Montgomery to score 12.2 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith (knee) logs another limited practice on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Smith's back-to-back limited sessions is a good sign towards his Week 11 status against an Indianapolis Colts' defense giving up 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Smith's current projection includes 5.5 receptions for 67.2 yards...
Suns' Landry Shamet (concussion) out again on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (concussion) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Shamet continues to deal with a concussion and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Shamet is averaging 7.0 points,...
Davante Adams (abdomen) limited in Raiders' Thursday session
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) was a limited participant on Thursday. After consecutive limited sessions, Adams is trending towards suiting up in Week 11's matchup against a Denver Broncos' defense giving up 19.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Adams' current projection includes 6.9 receptions for 82.4...
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Thursday Night (Titans at Packers)
The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans meet up in this week's Thursday night game. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the host Packers are 3.0-point favorites in a game with a 41.0-point total. That makes the implied score 22.0-19.0 in favor of Green Bay. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex...
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 11 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
