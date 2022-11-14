Read full article on original website
Celebrated San Francisco activist attacked by group, critically injured
Witnesses saw the victim being attacked by a group of people in the Tenderloin, officials said.
Motorcyclist dies on I-80 in collision near Berkeley, CHP says
An adult male died in a motorcycle collision on westbound I-80 in Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, the CHP said.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
SFGate
Police Arrest 5 In Connection With Murder, Assault At June Concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) Mountain View police announced the arrests Wednesday of five men in connection with a murder and an assault at a June 18 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the five men -- who appear to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in San Francisco -- were arrested Tuesday as suspects in the murder of 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a Chris Stapleton concert.
SFGate
City Launches Application For San Francisco's First Drag Laureate
San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city's first-ever Drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday. The city's first Drag Laureate will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities. "San Francisco's commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are...
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Silicon Valley high school
A student allegedly brought a loaded gun to a Silicon Valley high school Thursday, officials said.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
SFGate
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street
SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SFGate
Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In Vehicle
NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man Tuesday after negotiating with him for several hours before he exited a vehicle police said he had stolen. Officers responded to a 2 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle seen at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, where they found the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release police shared Tuesday night.
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
SFGate
Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point
The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
SFGate
Update: Westbound State Highway 4 Reopens Following Fatal Collision
PITTSBURG (BCN) All westbound lanes of State Highway 4 have reopened early Thursday in Pittsburg following a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported at 3:59 a.m. that the four-lane westbound roadway had reopened, along with the Loveridge Road on-ramp. Earlier, officers responded to a 12:11...
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Sylvia Arenas Wins Race For Santa Clara County Supervisor
For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote -- roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
Levi's just renewed a big lease in downtown San Francisco
Large lease renewals will be crucial to the future health of downtown San Francisco.
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
These over-the-top San Francisco hotels are discounted for a limited time
With some rates as low as $63 per night, San Francisco boasts more than a dozen participating locations.
