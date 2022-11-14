ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Police Arrest 5 In Connection With Murder, Assault At June Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) Mountain View police announced the arrests Wednesday of five men in connection with a murder and an assault at a June 18 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the five men -- who appear to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in San Francisco -- were arrested Tuesday as suspects in the murder of 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a Chris Stapleton concert.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

City Launches Application For San Francisco's First Drag Laureate

San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city's first-ever Drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday. The city's first Drag Laureate will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities. "San Francisco's commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In Vehicle

NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man Tuesday after negotiating with him for several hours before he exited a vehicle police said he had stolen. Officers responded to a 2 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle seen at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, where they found the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release police shared Tuesday night.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point

The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
BAY POINT, CA
SFGate

Update: Westbound State Highway 4 Reopens Following Fatal Collision

PITTSBURG (BCN) All westbound lanes of State Highway 4 have reopened early Thursday in Pittsburg following a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP reported at 3:59 a.m. that the four-lane westbound roadway had reopened, along with the Loveridge Road on-ramp. Earlier, officers responded to a 12:11...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Sylvia Arenas Wins Race For Santa Clara County Supervisor

For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote -- roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy