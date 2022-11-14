Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Ribbon Cutting for Ballston Project — “The public and the media are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Ballston Multimodal Improvements project at the Ballston Metrorail Station. The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street. The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, dedicated bus bays for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.” [Arlington County]
Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes
WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
Parental rights candidate wins Loudoun School Board race, signals changes on board
(The Center Square) – A parental rights candidate who narrowly secured a spot on the Loudoun County School Board could influence how the school system handles transgender issues and parental rights in education. Incoming board member Tiffany Polifko won her race in the northern Virginia county as school boards...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
bethesdamagazine.com
Election Day is done, but Montgomery County is still counting 40,000 mail-in ballots
While many state and local candidates have declared victory, the election isn’t over. About 40,000 mail-in ballots still need to be processed in Montgomery County, elections officials say. The Montgomery County Board of Elections resumed canvassing Tuesday morning after a two-day break. During the canvass, bipartisan teams of election...
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
WJLA
DC Council votes 13-0 to revamp century-old Criminal Code. Will Mayor Bowser veto it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Politicians and city council members at City Hall in DC have been trying to reconstruct the DC Criminal Code for the past 16 years and today in a unanimous vote City Council members approved a 450-page bill to revamp how we handle crime in the District.
alxnow.com
Former City Council member Del Pepper to lead Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas parade
Redella “Del” Pepper finished a historic 36-year term on Alexandria’s City Council earlier this year, but the former City Council member is back and will be at helm of this year’s Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. The parade is set to make its return the first...
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
arlnow.com
County Manager says leftover funds needed to balance the 2024 budget
Predicting a potential $35-million deficit in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz recommends putting nearly all of the unspent funds from last fiscal year toward balancing that budget. Yesterday (Tuesday), the Arlington County Board approved the close of the 2021-22 budget with nearly $26.9 million in unspent,...
whatsupmag.com
Chief Administrative Officer, County Officials Announce Plans to Depart County Service
Annapolis, MD - Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:. Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer. Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff. Pam Jordan, Deputy...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Republican Jessica O'Haire concedes to incumbent Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race
BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire conceded Tuesday night to Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County Executive. Pittman trailed Haire by over 13,500 votes on Election Day, but the county calculated mail-in ballots after Election Day, in which the incumbent now leads with just over 11,000 votes.Haire said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post she anticipates "that lead will widen." Pittman said in a Tweet Tuesday night he received a "gracious" phone call from Haire conceding the race."I'm grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council," Pittman said. "I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All."Haire said she will continue her work in the private sector, and hinted at another run, saying she would "remain committed to looking for opportunities to help our county achieve success and will evaluate if in the future, I can put to work my deep knowledge of the county's budget and operations for the benefit of county residents."
WTOP
‘Very disruptive:’ Prince William Co. police chief details who’s behind most school threats
Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia have received 46 threats so far this year, and historically, a majority those threats were made by students, county police chief Peter Newsham told the school board Tuesday night. During a presentation on school safety and security, Newsham said the county has a...
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 17, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 8564 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 17, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
cnsmaryland.org
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia
An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
