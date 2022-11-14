BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire conceded Tuesday night to Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County Executive. Pittman trailed Haire by over 13,500 votes on Election Day, but the county calculated mail-in ballots after Election Day, in which the incumbent now leads with just over 11,000 votes.Haire said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post she anticipates "that lead will widen." Pittman said in a Tweet Tuesday night he received a "gracious" phone call from Haire conceding the race."I'm grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council," Pittman said. "I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All."Haire said she will continue her work in the private sector, and hinted at another run, saying she would "remain committed to looking for opportunities to help our county achieve success and will evaluate if in the future, I can put to work my deep knowledge of the county's budget and operations for the benefit of county residents."

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO