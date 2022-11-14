ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Morning Notes

Ribbon Cutting for Ballston Project — “The public and the media are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Ballston Multimodal Improvements project at the Ballston Metrorail Station. The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street. The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, dedicated bus bays for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.” [Arlington County]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Warrenton mayor wins re-election by 11 votes

WARRENTON, Va. — The incumbent in Warrenton's mayoral race bested his opponent by just 11 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Mayor Carter Nevill won his bid for re-election against at-large Town Council Member Renard Carlos, with a total of 2,072 votes; Carlos collected a total of 2,061 votes with all eight precincts reporting. The race also had a total of 32 write-ins.
WARRENTON, VA
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted

Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
WARRENTON, VA
County Manager says leftover funds needed to balance the 2024 budget

Predicting a potential $35-million deficit in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz recommends putting nearly all of the unspent funds from last fiscal year toward balancing that budget. Yesterday (Tuesday), the Arlington County Board approved the close of the 2021-22 budget with nearly $26.9 million in unspent,...
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Republican Jessica O'Haire concedes to incumbent Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race

BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire conceded Tuesday night to Democrat incumbent Steuart Pittman in the race for Anne Arundel County Executive. Pittman trailed Haire by over 13,500 votes on Election Day, but the county calculated mail-in ballots after Election Day, in which the incumbent now leads with just over 11,000 votes.Haire said Tuesday morning in a Facebook post she anticipates "that lead will widen." Pittman said in a Tweet Tuesday night he received a "gracious" phone call from Haire conceding the race."I'm grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council," Pittman said. "I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All."Haire said she will continue her work in the private sector, and hinted at another run, saying she would "remain committed to looking for opportunities to help our county achieve success and will evaluate if in the future, I can put to work my deep knowledge of the county's budget and operations for the benefit of county residents."
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Debrief for Nov 17, 2022

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 8564 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 17, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Oath Keepers data leak: An investigation of a far-right militia

An unverified database released in September 2021 shows that at least 470 people in Maryland have signed up for membership with a far-right paramilitary group called the Oath Keepers between the years 2009 and 2016. At least 20 of those members were confirmed by the Anti-Defamation League to be law enforcement and military officers and first responders.
MARYLAND STATE

