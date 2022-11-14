VFW honors local veterans, Quilts of Valor presented

(OLNEY) Folks are still encouraged to help out with this year’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program in Richland County. With more family interviews taking place, those in need can still signup with online registrations still being accepted through December 2nd. While registration forms can be found on the AdoptAFamily Richland County Facebook page, families without access to a computer can stop by the Olney Public Library during regular hours for help. Monetary donations can be mailed to the Good Samaritan of Richland County, PO Box 365, in Olney. Please put AAF in the memo line so that donations will be directed to the AAF program. If any questions about the AAF program, call Jean at 838-3989.
