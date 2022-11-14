ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

VFW honors local veterans, Quilts of Valor presented

 3 days ago
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #2244 held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on the Lawrence County Courthouse square in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The ceremony paid tribute to those who have served and the Quilts of Valor program presented 12 quilts to local veterans. Those honored during the ceremony were: Tommy Gene Vaught, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1959-1980 in the United States Air Force; Frank Medlin, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1968-1970 in the United States Army; Dewey Eagleson, who served our country during the Korean War, 1954-1955 in the United States Army; Jerry Ash, who served our country during the Persian Gulf War, 1988-1992 in the United States Army; David Karns, who served our country in the Vietnam War, 1970-1972 in the United States Army; Ron Green, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1967-1973 in the United States Navy; Steve Andrews, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1969-1971 in the United States Army; Jackson Glosser, who served our country in the Vietnam War, 1970-1982 in the United States Army; John King, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1969-1976 in the United States Air Force; Roger Nelms, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1965-1966 in the United States Marine Corps; George Phillips, who served our country during the Vietnam War, 1966-1969 in the United States Army; and William Chet Lewis, who served our country in Desert Storm, Somalia, Okinawa, Kuwait and Iraq, 1974-2004 in the United States Marine Corp. Each quilt is an expression of gratitude to thank and comfort each veteran awarded. The quilt unequivocally says “thank you” for their service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

